‘Hindus running out of patience on Ram temple’: Minister Giriraj Singh

PTI
Published Oct 29, 2018, 2:45 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2018, 4:00 pm IST
His comments come on a day when SC said ‘appropriate bench’ will decide in January next year the date of hearing of Ayodhya dispute case.
'The Congress has decided to make it a Hindu-Muslim issue... Hindus are running out of patience. I fear what will happen if Hindus lose patience,' Giriraj Singh said. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: Hindus are running out of patience on the Ram temple issue, Union minister Giriraj Singh said on Monday. "Shri Ram" is the cornerstone of the faith of the Hindus, the minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises said.

His comments come on a day a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said an "appropriate bench" will decide in January next year the future course of hearing on the appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

 

"The Congress has decided to make it a Hindu-Muslim issue... Hindus are running out of patience. I fear what will happen if Hindus lose patience," Giriraj said.

Fourteen appeals have been filed against the high court judgement, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77 acres of land be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Tags: ram temple issue, giriraj singh, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




