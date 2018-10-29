search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Kieran Powell. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: India on verge of victory, Windies 9 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Diplomatic faux pas: Cong hits out at PM Modi on Trump's rejection of R-Day invite

PTI
Published Oct 29, 2018, 7:23 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2018, 7:23 pm IST
Congress leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma said Modi's approach is 'frivolous' and his conduct of diplomacy lacks gravitas.
Sharma said Modi must understand that engagement with strategic partners can not be transactional or episodic. (Photo: File)
 Sharma said Modi must understand that engagement with strategic partners can not be transactional or episodic. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The opposition Congress Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reports that US President Donald Trump has not accepted India's request to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade next year and termed it a "diplomatic faux pas".

Congress leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma said Modi's approach is "frivolous" and his conduct of diplomacy lacks gravitas. He said Modi must understand that engagement with strategic partners can not be transactional or episodic.

 

"President Trump's non-acceptance of invitation to be the chief guest for Republic Day was an avoidable embarrassment. Extending the invite without assured acceptance was a diplomatic faux pas. Never before this honour has been declined by a head of state... He (PM Modi) must know that engagement with strategic partners can not be transactional or episodic," he said.

Sharma said such a thing has never happened in the past. Another Congress leader Manish Tewari said, "Not Surprising. I was in Washington DC when news of India's Republic Day invite to Donald Trump broke in July 2018. Asked a senior White House official would Trump travel to India, the person smiled and said-needs to be forward movement on a bunch of issues".

Trump is unlikely to accept India's invitation to be the chief guest at the parade, sources said Sunday. The US is understood to have conveyed to New Delhi that Trump may not be able to honour the invitation as he will have pressing engagements, including his State of The Union address, around the time India will celebrate its Republic Day.

This comes at a time when Indo-US ties have witnessed some strain after India went ahead and sealed a deal with Russia to procure a batch of S-400 air defence missile systems, notwithstanding US threat of punitive action under CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act).

The sources said India has shortlisted names of two-three heads of states for extending invitation to be the chief guest at the parade.

...
Tags: congress, pm modi, donald trump, republic day, indo-us ties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Same-sex couple who carried the same baby describe it as a priceless experience

While Bliss wanted a baby that was biologically her, she didn’t want to get pregnant (Photo: AFP)
 

Creepy ultrasound picture shows 'demon' watching over unborn baby

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

Like any other day, Archana Jayant was present along with her daughter, Anika, in police station in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, but was clicked by someone and her picture went viral on social media three days ago. (Photo: Twitter | @upcoprahul)
 

Woman removes her belly button to gift to her boyfriend

Woman removes her belly button to gift to her boyfriend. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Clash of segments: Renault Kwid vs Hyundai Santro- which car to buy?

Before we get down to the business, let’s look at the major differences between the two.
 

Horrified woman catches neighbour having sex with cat after hearing its screams

He had been caught having sex with dogs and cats before (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

5 BSF jawans injured in militant attack in Srinagar's Pantha chowk

Gunmen opened fire on a security force vehicle at the Pantha chowk , resulting in injuries to five jawans, a police official said. (Representational Image)

Turned away by 2 civic hospitals, Mumbai woman delivers in local train

The woman, identified as Surekha Tiwari, delivered a baby in a compartment of a suburban train ahead of the Dadar railway station. (Representational Image)

Days after backing protestors, Amit Shah likely to visit Sabarimala temple

Amit Shah's wish comes days after he declared BJP's full support to protestors against Kerala govt's move to implement Supreme Court order lifting ban on entry of menstruating women. (Photo: File | PTI)

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

Like any other day, Archana Jayant was present along with her daughter, Anika, in police station in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, but was clicked by someone and her picture went viral on social media three days ago. (Photo: Twitter | @upcoprahul)

India, Japan sign USD 75 billion currency swap agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe at a hotel in Yamanakako village, Yamanashi prefecture on October 28, 2018. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham