search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma has brought up his 21st ODI hundred as he and Ambati Rayudu keep West Indies in check in the fouth ODI in Mumbai. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Hemraj, Hope dismissed early
 
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Delhi pollution very critical’: SC bans plying of old petrol, diesel vehicles

PTI
Published Oct 29, 2018, 5:13 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2018, 6:05 pm IST
SC directed transport department to announce that 15-year-old petrol, 10-year-old diesel vehicles would be impounded if found plying.
SC directed a list of 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles be published on the website of Central Pollution Control Board and transport department. (Photo: File)
 SC directed a list of 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles be published on the website of Central Pollution Control Board and transport department. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday prohibited the plying of 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles in the national capital region (NCR) and directed the transport department to announce that such vehicles would be impounded if found plying.

Terming as "very critical" the prevailing situation of pollution in Delhi-NCR region, the apex court directed that a list of 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles be published on the website of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and transport department.

 

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur, S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta said that advertisement on this should also be published in the newspapers.

The bench directed the CPCB to immediately create a social media account on which citizens could lodge their complaints directly about pollution on which appropriate action could be taken by the authorities concerned.

It permitted the court-mandated Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) to take pre-emptive steps under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) without strict adherence to pollution stages delineated in the plan. 

GRAP is aimed at tackling air pollution in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas and it is designed to take urgent remedial action when air quality deteriorates.

The apex court passed these directions on a note placed before it by advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the court as amicus curiae in the air pollution matter, seeking urgent directions to correct the prevailing situation of pollution.

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal had also banned the plying of 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles in the Delhi-NCR.

The apex court had rejected a plea against the NGT's order banning plying of 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles on Delhi roads. The top court is seized of matters in which several issues related to air pollution in the Delhi-NCR have been raised.

...
Tags: supreme court, delhi pollution, cpcb, ngt
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Creepy ultrasound picture shows 'demon' watching over unborn baby

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

Like any other day, Archana Jayant was present along with her daughter, Anika, in police station in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, but was clicked by someone and her picture went viral on social media three days ago. (Photo: Twitter | @upcoprahul)
 

Woman removes her belly button to gift to her boyfriend

Woman removes her belly button to gift to her boyfriend. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Clash of segments: Renault Kwid vs Hyundai Santro- which car to buy?

Before we get down to the business, let’s look at the major differences between the two.
 

Horrified woman catches neighbour having sex with cat after hearing its screams

He had been caught having sex with dogs and cats before (Photo: AFP)
 

Himanshu Desai becomes 1st Indian to compete in Remy Martin Bartender Talent Academy

The competition celebrates and hones the passions of global bartenders, and will be held this week in Cognac and Paris with 11 finalists representing 9 nations.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, Japan sign USD 75 billion currency swap agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe at a hotel in Yamanakako village, Yamanashi prefecture on October 28, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

J&K 'on fire' because of PM Modi's 'mistakes', says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said a couple of days back, a delegation of ex- servicemen met him and said they had trusted Modi over OROP but 'disappointed' now. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

1 GB data cheaper than bottle of cold drink in India: PM Modi in Japan

PM Modi, who arrived in Japan on Saturday to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit and held a series of meetings with top Japanese leaders and addressed the Indian community. (Photo: PTI)

‘Fancy dress Hinduism’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over temple visits

Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with senior leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Congress close to clinching deal in Telangana, may contest from 90 seats

AICC in-charge for Telangana R C Khuntia declined to comment on number of seats to be contested by each party but said seat-sharing formula is expected to be announced within day or two. (Photo: File | DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham