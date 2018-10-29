search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress close to clinching deal in Telangana, may contest from 90 seats

PTI
Published Oct 29, 2018, 4:03 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2018, 4:03 pm IST
Sources said seat-sharing talks in final stage under which TDP has been offered 15 seats, TJS nine seats and CPI five.
AICC in-charge for Telangana R C Khuntia declined to comment on number of seats to be contested by each party but said seat-sharing formula is expected to be announced within day or two. (Photo: File | DC)
Hyderabad: The Congress is likely to contest in 90 constituencies, leaving the remaining 29 seats to its alliance partners--TDP, TJS and CPI-- in the upcoming Telangana assembly elections, according to latest indications.

Polls to the 119-member assembly will be held on December 7.

 

Sources in the four parties said on Monday, the discussions were at an advanced stage under which the TDP has been offered 15 seats, the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) led by Prof Kodandaram nine and the CPI five.

The AICC in-charge for Telangana R C Khuntia, however, declined to comment on the number of seats to be contested by each party but said the seat-sharing formula is expected to be announced within a day or two. He also said the Congress planned to release its first list of candidates and election manifesto for the polls by Friday.

"Draft (of the manifesto) is ready. We have to send it to the AICC (for approval). We are trying to release it by November 1. Maybe, 60-65 candidates would be announced in the first list by first or second November," Khuntia told news agency PTI.

Sources said the four parties may come out with a common agenda, in addition to individual manifesto listing their priorities.

The Congress has already announced farm loan waiver of up to Rs two lakh and Rs 3,000 monthly dole to unemployed youth, among other assurances, if it comes to power.

The TRS has already announced candidates for 107 constituencies and the BJP for 38.

...
Tags: congress, telangana assembly elections, tdp, tjs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




