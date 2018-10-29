search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  International cricket returns to Cricket Club of India (CCI) after a while as India take on West Indies in the fourth ODI here on Monday, with the five-match series is still up for grabs. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Keemo Paul removes Dhawan, India 1 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Satish Sana, who accused CBI no. 2 of bribery, seeks SC's protection

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Oct 29, 2018, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2018, 1:01 pm IST
Taking cognizance of complaint filed by Satish Sana, CBI had registered FIR against its officer Rakesh Asthana.
In his statement to the CBI, Satish Sana had said he paid a bribe of Rs 2 crore to Rakesh Asthana to be spared any action in an investigation linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi. (Photo: File)
 In his statement to the CBI, Satish Sana had said he paid a bribe of Rs 2 crore to Rakesh Asthana to be spared any action in an investigation linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Babu Sana, who has accused CBI Additional Director Rakesh Asthana of bribery has knocked the doors of the Supreme Court seeking for interim protection after being summoned by the investigation agency for questioning.

In his statement to the CBI, Satish Sana had said he paid a bribe of Rs 2 crore to Rakesh Asthana to be spared any action in an investigation linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi. The money was paid over a 10-month period -- starting from December 2017.

 

Satish Sana was being investigated by a SIT team headed by Rakesh Asthana when he had accused him for accepting bribes. As per reports, Satish Sana had met Manoj who claimed to have good relations with Asthana. He added that his brother, Somesh, will help him in getting clean chit from Rakesh Asthana.

Taking cognizance of the complaint filed by Satish Sana, the CBI had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against its Number 2 officer Rakesh Asthana.

Later, Asthana accused CBI Director and number 1 officer Alok Verma of being corrupt and filed the complaint against him.

The Centre interfered into the matter, last week and sent both Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana on leave.

After being divested from his duties, Alok Verma moved the Supreme Court and challenged the decision by the Centre of sending him on leave. After looking into the petition filed by Alok Verma, CJI, Ranjan Gogoi, had given two weeks time to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to complete the enquiry and submit the report to the court. The court has appointed a former apex court judge to monitor the inquiry.

...
Tags: satish sana, rakesh asthana, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Feel proud’: Lucknow police constable’s son appointed as his boss

'Everyone has a personal and professional life. We will work as expected of our posts,' said Anoop Kumar Singh. (Photo: ANI)
 

Audrey Hepburn had a secret life as a Nazi fighter

For the first two years of the war, Hepburn had to contend with the fact that her father was a Nazi agent and her mother was pro-Nazi.
 

Baby dies after contracting herpes which 'ate up her lungs and brain' from a kiss

Her mum, Abigail, 19, said that the newborn was healthy for the first 36 hours of her life before she developed a fever, became lethargic and lost any interest in food. (Representational Image)
 

2018 CR-V petrol vs diesel: which one should you buy?

Let’s take a look.
 

Japanese Princess Ayako marries commoner at shrine ceremony

She wore a Heian-era style hairdo and a traditional robe splashed with red and green patterns while Moriya wore coattails.
 

Jackfruit seed may soon be a substitute to cocoa

The search for a cocoa substitute was motivated by the rise in international demand for cocoa.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Date of Ayodhya case hearing to be decided in January: Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: File)

Koregaon-Bhima case: No extension in filing of chargesheet, SC stays Bombay HC order

Recently, the Bombay High Court had set aside the lower court's order allowing extension of time to police to file its probe report against the rights activists in the violence case. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Trying to threaten SC?' Vijayan slams Amit Shah for Sabarimala comment

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan mocked at Amit Shah, saying his 'strength' won’t be enough to pull down the Kerala government led by the CPI-M. (Photo: File)

No assistance from govt to repay loan, national level boxer sells kulfi for living

Demanding a stable government job, award boxer Dinesh Kumar said that he could also train budding boxers for global events. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Tata Group fires brandman Suhel Seth over sexual misconduct charges

TATA Group sent out a statement on Monday, saying 'Counselage’s (Suhel Seth’s firm) contract with Tata Sons will end on November 30, 2018.' (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @SuhelSethOfficial)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham