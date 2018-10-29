search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Assets of Sana Sathish Babu in centre of a CBI storm raided

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Oct 29, 2018, 12:42 am IST
Updated Oct 29, 2018, 12:50 am IST
Mr Sathish Babu’s guest house at Santhinagar in Kakinada, which was serched, is said to be maintained by Medaline Developers.
Sana Sathish Babu
 Sana Sathish Babu

Kakinada: Teams from the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted raids on the properties of Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Sathish Babu, a central figure in the ongoing row in investigating agency, in Kakinada and his relative’s houses at Peddapuram and Samalkot on Sunday.

It is said that the CBI team came from New Delhi along with two Telugu translators. It is learnt that the CBI also conducted searches at a pharmacy college which belongs to a cricket coach.

 

Mr Sathish Babu, who owns five firms and a night club, is alleged to have paid money to the CBI special director Rakesh Asthana to give him relief in the meat exporter Moin Qureshi tax evasion case.

In his turn, Mr Asthana had alleged that Sathish Babu had paid Mr Verma `2 crore to get a clean chit in the case, and instituted a probe. Both top officers have been sent on leave, and the Supreme Court has given two weeks to complete the probe against Mr Verma, which also includes other charges.

It was alleged that Mr Sathish Babu had mentioned that Telugu Desam MP C.M. Ramesh had put in a word to the CBI director after which he was not interrogated in the case.

Mr Sathish Babu’s guest house at Santhinagar in Kakinada, which was serched, is said to be maintained by Medaline Developers. It is learnt that the CBI team had seized some records.

Mr Sathish Babu worked as an assistant engineer in the electricity office at Kakinada for some time. He resigned later to develop his business, before moving to Hyderabad.

...
Tags: central bureau of investigation (cbi), sana sathish babu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Was MS Dhoni 'dropped' from India squad for Windies, Aus T20Is? Here's what BCCI said

Struggling Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni was on Friday excluded from the T20 squads for the series against West Indies and Australia. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Kolkata man finally able to eat three years after he swallowed his dentures

The shop owner lived a recluse life after swallowing his dentures (Photo: AFP)
 

Novel tool to monitor fake news on Facebook, Twitter

(Representational image/ Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp rolls out a fun feature for Android and iOS

The new feature is already available for iPhone users on stable 2.18.100 version, however, Android is yet to receive the new update.
 

China’s 1st private rocket fails after launch

Beijing-based Landscape said late on October 27 that the first and second stage of its ZQ-1 rocket worked normally but something went wrong with the final of the three-stage rocket. (Representational image)
 

PUBG MOBILE brings in the scary new Night Mode

The update is titled 0.9.0 and is available to download on the Google Play Store and App Store.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Assembly election: TRS gears up to go with full force against Congress

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Row erupts over Amit Shah being 'first' at yet-to-be-opened Kannur airport

BJP president Amit Shah at the Kannur airport on Saturday. The airport inauguration is scheduled to be held on December 9. (Photo: File/PTI)

Shashi Tharoor quotes RSS source, says 'PM Modi like scorpion sitting on shivling'

The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram further slammed Prime Minister Modi-led central government for its souring ties with its neighbouring countries, saying that the foreign policy cannot be made 'on a whim or impulse'. (Photo: File)

Knife attack on Reddy was attempt to murder him: Police remand report

The assailant, J Srinivasa Rao, had attacked Jagan 'to do away with him' and caused a bleeding injury in furtherance of his attempt, the airport police said. (Photo: File/ANI)

Ayodhya dispute: SC likely to hear pleas against Allahabad HC verdict tomorrow

The Allahabad HC bench, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had ordered that the 2.77 acres of disputed land be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. (Photo: File) 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham