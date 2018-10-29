search on deccanchronicle.com
5 BSF jawans injured in militant attack in Srinagar's Pantha chowk

Published Oct 29, 2018, 7:06 pm IST
Updated Oct 29, 2018, 7:06 pm IST
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to track down the assailants.
 Gunmen opened fire on a security force vehicle at the Pantha chowk , resulting in injuries to five jawans, a police official said. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Five BSF personnel were injured Monday in a suspected militant attack on their vehicle in Pantha chowk area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, police said.

Gunmen opened fire on a security force vehicle at the Pantha chowk , resulting in injuries to five jawans, a police official said. He said the injured personnel, belonging to the 163 battalion, have been hospitalised and the one jawan is stated to be in serious condition.

 

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to track down the assailants, he added.

