Telangana bags award for clean water supply

Hyderabad: Telangana has been selected as the best-performing state with respect to supplying clean drinking water to remote villages, panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar said on Wednesday. The state will be presented an award in Delhi on October 2 by President Draupadi Murumu, he said.

The minister said National Jal Jeevan Mission director Vikas Sheel had informed the government of the selection. Dayakar Rao said Telangana was the only state that supplies clean drinking water to all houses, and that it had been recognised as free of fluoride-laced drinking water by the Centre.