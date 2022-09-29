  
Nation Current Affairs 29 Sep 2022 Quality of prasadam, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Quality of prasadam, food under scanner at Durga, other temples in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMRITAN
Published Sep 29, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Special teams are inspecting the materials being used for cooking the prasadams etc, like flour, cashew nut, kismis, edible oil, ghee, dry fruits from the stage of arrival till their storage and usage in the temples. (File)
 Special teams are inspecting the materials being used for cooking the prasadams etc, like flour, cashew nut, kismis, edible oil, ghee, dry fruits from the stage of arrival till their storage and usage in the temples. (File)

Vijayawada: With a huge turnout of devotees for darshan at the Durga temple and other shrines to mark Dasara festival, the food safety department is keeping a close vigil to ensure quality to the ‘prasadams’ and other food that are on offer.

Special teams are inspecting the materials being used for cooking the prasadams etc, like flour, cashew nut, kismis, edible oil, ghee, dry fruits from the stage of arrival till their storage and usage in the temples. They are also checking the quality of rice, vegetables and other essentials used for the Anna Daanam.

Officials claimed that a close watch was also being maintained on quality of water, milk, buttermilk, pulihora, chakra pongal and other varieties of food being offered especially by the voluntary agencies and NGOs, to ensure that only quality food is served to the devotees.

Recently, the officials noticed the supply of 350 packets of cashew nut of sub-standard quality at the Durga temple. They seized the stocks and ordered an inquiry as to how this happened.

Already, AP has introduced a ‘Blissful Hygienic Offering to God’ certification by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to ensure supply of quality prasadam in 11 select temples in the state, in the first phase; and this will be extended to other temples in phase-II.

The NTR district collector Dilli Rao advised the food safety department to keep check on supply of quality prasadam and food items to the devotees including VIPs visiting the Durga and other temples.

NTR district assistant food safety controller Poornachandra Rao said, “We are checking the food items at the Durga temple and 11 other major temples in the state to ensure no devotee suffers any health issue in relation to use of prasadam and food especially during the Dasara festivities.”

...
Tags: prasadam, dasara festival, temple prasadam, food safety department, blissful hygienic offering to god
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Related Stories

BHOG to ensure quality prasadam for devotees in AP
Fish prasadam cancellation: People from across country head back home disappointed

Latest From Nation

Vaddepalli Swapna, 31 a resident of Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district, who was admitted on September 8 was found to have a trial septal defect (ASD). (File Image)

1st open heart surgery at MGM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy(C). (DC Image)

CM Jagan to replace poor performers with able candidates for next polls

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the top ranking that AP won in the Ease of Doing Business was due to the conducive atmosphere created by the YSRC government created in the state. (Photo: PTI)

Jagan says state witnessing fast-paced Industrial growth

Dayakar Rao said Telangana was the only state that supplies clean drinking water to all houses, and that it had been recognised as free of fluoride-laced drinking water by the Centre. (DC file photo)

Telangana bags award for clean water supply



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre clears redevelopment plans of 3 major railway stations

File photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station which is one of the three major railway stations which will get a makeover. (Photo: PTI)

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Police attempt to detain Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers during a protest against the raid of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in Hubballi, (PTI)

SC to hear on Oct 12 pleas challenging Centre's demonetisation

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings

Supreme Court (PTI)

PFI ban a message to anti-national groups that they will not survive in India: Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->