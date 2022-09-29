  
Nation Current Affairs 29 Sep 2022 No takers for GHMC&r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No takers for GHMC’s Bathukamma installation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Sep 29, 2022, 1:54 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2022, 9:04 am IST
Like every year, the civic body has invited bids for the installation of 5-foot Bathukamma at important junctions. (DC File)
 Like every year, the civic body has invited bids for the installation of 5-foot Bathukamma at important junctions. (DC File)

Hyderabad: Although the city is revelling in the spirit of Bathukamma, the GHMC’s attempt to decorate major city junctions with Bathukammas has received a tepid response.

Like every year, the civic body has invited bids for the installation of 5-foot Bathukamma at important junctions. Authorities had decided to increase the number of Bathukammas from 100 to 140 this year.

Although tenders were invited twice, none responded. The authorities, shocked by the response, have invited fresh tenders. In fact, officials claimed to have shortlisted a third agency and assured them they can make use of the iron frames of Bathukammas, which were used last year.

Authorities fixed a price of Rs 7,000 for used iron frames, Rs 12,000 for new ones. The officials told the private agency that they have to coordinate with the GHMC for the installation of the used iron frames.

However, the authorities did not specify how many new and old ones would be installed.

The GHMC decked up the city with Bathukammas, installing 1,000 hoardings at all major intersections, bus shelters, foot overbridges, and arches. The GHMC has formed 12 Bathukamma Action Teams (BATs) as part of special arrangements, with approximately 95 sanitary field assistants (SFAs) and 1,100 sanitation workers. It has arranged for 28,916 temporary street lights with a budget of Rs 1 crore.

The corporation officials stated that they have been coordinating with the tourism department for the grand events on September 30 at People’s Plaza and on October 3 for Saddula Bathukamma. Around 3,500 GHMC women staff would take part in the event. The festival would be held on a larger scale than last year, with 3-D lighting illuminating all important locations and traffic junctions to suit the occasion.

Other than Tank Bund, the GHMC made arrangements at Saroornagar tank, IDL tank, Hasmathpet tank, Pragathinagar tank, Sunnam Cheruvu, Gangaram Cheruvu, Durgam Cheruvu, Palle Cheruvu and Pedda Cheruvu. On Saddula Bathukamma, crackers will be set off for 25 minutes at Durgam Cheruvu, Safilguda Mini Tank Bund, and Saroornagar Lake. In addition, 74 baby ponds located throughout the city were being cleaned.

...
Tags: greater hyderabad municipal corporation (ghmc), bathukamma festival
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 29 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The NIA, according to the officials, has secured 45 convictions as part of earlier probes against PFI and has charge-sheeted 355 people in these cases.

Accused of violent acts, PFI under govt radar since long

Major General Jonathan Swift, GOCc Regional Command and HoD, UK military delegation and Brigadier Jaydeep Yadav, Commandant, Artillery Centre at Artillery Centre (DC Photo)

UK Military Delegation Visits Artillery Centre

CPM general secretary Mr Sitaram Yechury who was in Thiruvananthapuram, said the bans have not been useful in the past. (PTI file photo)

CPM, Congress question effectiveness of ban

A 52-year-old Chintalbasti resident died of a heart stroke that he suffered after a scuffle with four youngsters who were boozing outside his residence. (Representational image)

Man dies as drunks block path to hospital



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Police attempt to detain Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers during a protest against the raid of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in Hubballi, (PTI)

SC to hear on Oct 12 pleas challenging Centre's demonetisation

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings

Supreme Court (PTI)

PFI ban a message to anti-national groups that they will not survive in India: Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)

Centre clears redevelopment plans of 3 major railway stations

File photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station which is one of the three major railway stations which will get a makeover. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->