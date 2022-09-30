Comments against KCR draw ire of TRS tribal students

HYDERABAD: TRS state tribal student wing president Srinu Naik on Thursday lodged a complaint with city cybercrime police against an anonymous person who he alleged had made personal comments on Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and minister Satyavati Rathore on social media.

The complainant stated that the comments had gone viral for the past two days. Srinu along with Santhosh Naik and Vagya Naik filed the complaint with A.V.M. Prasad, ACP (city cybercrime).

Such personal comments were inappropriate, he said. The Union government has complete authority over providing reservations for weaker sections, so why were leaders of the Central government not being questioned, they asked.