Nation Current Affairs 29 Sep 2021 Vizag airport floods ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Vizag airport floods: AAI seeks district officials’ intervention

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 30, 2021, 1:44 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2021, 8:53 am IST
Outer premises of the airport was filled with one feet deep water for some time due to the heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Gulab
Recently, the Visakhapatnam International Airport, which operates 24 to 25 aircrafts per day to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Port Blair, Vijayawada and others, was inundated with flood waters from the reservoir. (DC Photo)
 Recently, the Visakhapatnam International Airport, which operates 24 to 25 aircrafts per day to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Port Blair, Vijayawada and others, was inundated with flood waters from the reservoir. (DC Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials sought intervention of district administration to resolve the flooding of Visakhapatnam airport on Wednesday. They asked the district officials not to discharge huge quantities of water from Meghadri Gedda reservoir especially during heavy rains in order to prevent inundation of the airport.

Recently, the Visakhapatnam International Airport, which operates 24 to 25 aircrafts per day to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Port Blair, Vijayawada and others, was inundated with flood waters from the reservoir. Outer premises of the airport was filled with one feet deep water for some time due to the heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Gulab.

 

Fortunately, as the flood water did not inundate the runway and other vital facilities, hence operation of flights was not affected in a big way except for delayed arrival and departure of aircrafts.

Upon inquiry, the AAI authorities came to know that the water resources authorities lifted the gates of the reservoir to discharge a huge amount of water at a stretch in the wake of the reservoir receiving a huge inflow of water. They say that normally the authorities release water in a regulated manner by lifting the gates one after another but as they allowed discharge of water at a time, gushing water reached the airport, affecting its operations partially.

 

The AAI authorities are going write a letter to the Visakhapatnam district collector shortly with a request to initiate requisite measures to resolve the issue of flooding of airport especially by waters from the reservoir during heavy rainfall as Visakhapatnam district, along with two more north coastal districts, is highly susceptible to series of chronic storms of late.

Visakhapatnam airport director K. Srinivasa Rao said, “We told the water resources authorities to address the issue immediately and not to repeat the same as it involves in affecting the operation of aircrafts. Moreover, we will write a letter to the collector seeking his intervention to resolve the issue.”

 

...
Tags: airports authority of india, visakhapatnam airport, vizag airport, visakhapatnam international airport, cyclone gulab
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 30 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

UGC secretary Prof. Rajnish Jain and CTU vice-chancellor TV Kattimani studying the land for Central Tribal University in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

UGC identifies 611 acres of land for Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh

Delhi Congress workers hold placards reading 'Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal' stage a protest against senior party leader Kapil Sibal outside his residence, hours after Sibal reiterated demands sweeping reforms raised by G-23 leaders in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Ghulam Nabi Azad writes to Sonia Gandhi, asks for urgent CWC meet

Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at Nabanna in Howrah, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (PTI)

Luizinho Faleiro joins Trinamul Congress

Paramillitary jawans stand guard at a polling station on the eve of Bhabanipur constituency by-polls, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (PTI)

Heavy rains in Bhowanipore: Didi vote today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India allows Serum Institute to enrol 7-11 year olds in Novavax Covid vaccine trial

In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial. (Photo: AP)

India adds 26,041 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 191 days

A health worker keeps the record of used vials of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a corporation health camp in Kolkata. (Photo: AFP)

PM Modi targets Pakistan, China at UN general assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters on September 25, 2021 in New York. (EDUARDO MUNOZ / POOL / AFP)

Court's power of contempt can't be taken away even by legislative enactment, says SC

The apex court was hearing an application filed by Daiy seeking recall of the apex court's 2017 judgement. (Photo: PTI/File)

India records 18,870 fresh cases of Covid, active case count lowest in 194 days

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary during a door to door vaccination drive organised by DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->