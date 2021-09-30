State aided schools will get grant-in-aid, AP HC assured

AP govt has assured the HC that it will continue grant-in-aid to all aided schools. (Representational DC Image)

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has assured the High Court that it will continue grant-in-aid to all aided schools, which are unwilling to give it back.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice A.K. Goswami and Justice N. Jayasuriya, was hearing the merger issue on Wednesday.

School education commissioner V. China Veerabhadrudu submitted that the state government-aided schools could continue with the same status and they would continue to get grant-in-aid as usual. He informed the court that they were not compelling management of any aided school to surrender the posts to the government and submitted that they had issued directions to the district education officers not to mount pressure on any management. He said that written orders to that extent would be issued shortly.

He informed the court that out of 1,946 aided schools in the state, 572 did not give their consent for merger while 112 schools approached the High Court.

The court posted the next hearing to October 4.