Rains ravage Godavari dists; farmers at loss, officials on toes

Rivulets, canals and streams in these districts are still overflowing and the surplus waters are flowing on the roads in many places. (DC Image)

Kakinada: The impact of Cyclone Gulab was felt on Tuesday as well in East and West Godavari districts as there were rains till Tuesday afternoon.

Rivulets, canals and streams in these districts are still overflowing and the surplus waters are flowing on the roads in many places. People of nearly 20 villages are facing troubles due to rivulets overflowing on the roads between Gokavaram and Indukurpet villages in East Godavari district. It is said that the fourth pillar of the Sabari river is in dangerous condition and people requested the officials to repair the pillar immediately.

According to agriculture officials, nearly various crops are inundated including 13,750 acres of paddy crop in East Godavari and 55,050 acres of various crops in West Godavari.

Joint director of agriculture M. Jagga Rao said the paddy crop in 41,300 acres, black gram in 240 acres, maize in 15 acres and cotton in 117 acres are submerged. He said though the waters in the canals were receding in delta region, agriculture fields in Tadepalligudem area had been inundated due to overflowing of Yerrakalva on Tuesday. He said the rain water might be stagnated for two more days. East Godavari agriculture officials say after waters recede, remedial measures will be taken to save the standing crops.

Meanwhile, Yerrakalva in West Godavari is overflowing. Water levels reached 82.98 meters out of its 83.50 meters capacity and FRL is 4.428 TMC fts. Officials discharged 15,417 cusecs of water from Karatam Krishnamurthy YerraKalva reservoir near Jangareddygudem. It overflowed with 18,236 cusecs of water and four gates were lifted to release surplus waters.

The Ganderu rivulet is overflowing between Denduluru-Satyanarayanapuram Highway and waters are flowing onto the highway. Joint collector of West Godavari Himanshu Sukla visited the area and has taken steps to drain the water using pipes. He also visited Ananthapalli village in Nallajerla mandal where the Yerra Kalva is overflowing. He said people should be alert in view of floods in canals. He said the district administration had taken all steps to render every help to the victims.

Denduluru MLA K. Abbayya Chowdary who visited the area said proposals would be made to construct an underpass to ease the outflows from the rivulet and sent to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham staged a rasta roko at Chebrolu-Dubacherla near Gollagudem in Unguturu mandal, demanding that the government take up permanent measures to curb inundation of colonies and fields at Tadipudi. Sangham secretary K. Srinivas said because of not taking up permanent measures to resolve Tadipudi canal issue, farmers were incurring losses as their crops were inundated when there were heavy rains or cyclones. He demanded that the government give compensation to farmers who lost their crops immediately.

Meanwhile, the irrigation officials discharged 4.23 lakh cusecs of water into the sea at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram. The rainwater has stagnated for the past three days at Katheru village near Rajamahendravaram rural mandal since there is no proper drainage system. People of the village are concerned that there may be possibilities of outbreak of malaria, dengue and typhoid fevers.