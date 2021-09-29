Nation Current Affairs 29 Sep 2021 Majority TS projects ...
Majority TS projects, tanks, lakes reach surplus levels

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 29, 2021, 2:14 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2021, 7:11 am IST
Gates of major projects have been lifted, as they are continuing to receive heavy inflows
 Meanwhile, irrigation department has constituted 15 teams of engineers to inspect all 185 lakes under GHMC and HMDA limits and take necessary preventive measures. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: In the wake of Cyclone Gulab continuing to hit the state for past three days, irrigation department has reviewed the position at its irrigation projects, tanks and lakes.

Special chief secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar on Tuesday held a video conference with all departmental engineers up to assistance executive engineers level to know the situation. All chief engineers have reported that everything is under control. No damages or major problems have been reported from anywhere.

 

The few breaches that have occurred are being attended to on priority basis.
Rajat Kumar has instructed engineers to maintain constant vigil and utilise financial powers delegated to them for attending to any emergency.
Of the total 43,870 tanks across the state, 21,552 are already in surplus due to heavy rains. 13,451 tanks have water levels ranging between 75–100 per cent; 3,954 tanks 50–75 per cent; 2,771 25–50 per cent and 2,142 tanks up to 25 per cent.

 

Current storage capacity in all major projects on Krishna ranges from 72 per cent to 99 per cent and on Godavari between 87 percent and 95 per cent.
Gates of all major projects have been lifted on Tuesday as they continued to receive heavy inflows from upstream.

Horoscope 29 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

