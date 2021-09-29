Nation Current Affairs 29 Sep 2021 60 students of resid ...
Nation, Current Affairs

60 students of residential college near Bengaluru test positive for Covid

PTI
Published Sep 29, 2021, 1:52 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2021, 1:52 pm IST
While 59 students are asymptomatic and quarantined, the student with high fever has been admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 at a testing center. (Photo: AFP)
 A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 at a testing center. (Photo: AFP)

Bengaluru: A residential college on the city outskirts has been shut after 60 students tested positive for the COVID-19.

"We tested 195 students after one of them got fever. Results showed that 60 of them had COVID. The results of the remaining are yet to come," District Health Officer of Bengaluru Urban district, G Srinivas told PTI on Wednesday.

 

While 59 students are asymptomatic and quarantined, the student with high fever has been admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.

"We have shut the college for the time being," Srinivas said.

A majority of students of the college located at Anekal who have tested positive are from Karnataka and the rest from Tamil Nadu, he added.

According to Health Department officials, there were 485 students in the hostel, while the college has 22 teachers and 35 other staff.

Following the COVID-19 positive cases, disinfectants have been sprayed in the hostel and the classrooms, they added.

 

...
Tags: covid testing
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Ramanareddy died at his home in Proddatur on Wednesday 6.30 am.

Prominent literary figure, politician MV Ramana Reddy dies at the age of 78

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate from Bhabanipur constituency Mamata Banerjee during her Assembly By-election campaign in Kolkata, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Heavy security cover for Bhabanipur bypoll, arrangements in place to tackle rain

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy (Photo: PTI/File)

JD(S) will field women candidates in 30-35 seats in 2023 assembly polls: Kumaraswamy

The accused had assaulted a female health worker while she was returning home late at night. (Representational Image)

Bike-borne duo who attacked health worker in Alappuzha arrested



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India allows Serum Institute to enrol 7-11 year olds in Novavax Covid vaccine trial

In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial. (Photo: AP)

Court's power of contempt can't be taken away even by legislative enactment, says SC

The apex court was hearing an application filed by Daiy seeking recall of the apex court's 2017 judgement. (Photo: PTI/File)

India records 18,870 fresh cases of Covid, active case count lowest in 194 days

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary during a door to door vaccination drive organised by DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Bandipora encounter: Two militants killed by security forces

The official said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of the encounter. (Representational image: PTI)

Supreme Court seeks Centre's reply on West Bengal's plea against CBI probe

People injured in poll violence sit by the side of a road as a vehicle is set on fire by locals during Panchayat polls in Nadia district of West Bengal. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->