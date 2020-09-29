The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  DC VS SRH Match 11, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live: SUN 160/4, Overs 19.4, DEL VS SUN Match 11, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 
Nation Current Affairs 29 Sep 2020 Verdict in Babri Mas ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case to be delivered on Wednesday

PTI
Published Sep 29, 2020, 4:02 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2020, 4:02 pm IST
CBI judge SK Yadav had on September 16 directed all the 32 surviving accused to remain present in the court on the day of the judgment.
Hindu activists climb up the dome of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya which was quickly demolished by end of the day. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)
 Hindu activists climb up the dome of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya which was quickly demolished by end of the day. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

Lucknow: A special court here will deliver the much-awaited judgment on Wednesday in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case in which BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are among the accused.        

CBI judge SK Yadav had on September 16 directed all the 32 surviving accused to remain present in the court on the day of the judgment. The accused include former deputy prime minister Advani, former Union ministers Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.        

 

With both Bharti and Singh convalescing in separate hospitals after coronavirus infection, it was not immediately known if they would be present in the court at the time of pronouncement of order. Singh, during whose tenure as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh the disputed structure was demolished, was put on trial in September last year after his tenure as governor (of Rajasthan) came to an end.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of the trust in charge of constructing the Ram temple, is also among those accused. With the Supreme Court setting August 31 as the deadline and later extending it by a month for the CBI court to give its verdict, the trial court started day-to-day hearing to complete the task in time.  

 

The central agency produced 351 witnesses and 600 documents as evidence before the court. Charges were framed against 48 people, but 17 have died during the course of trial.       

The trial under the serious criminal conspiracy charges commenced against them after having been dropped by the trial court in 2001. The verdict was upheld by the Allahabad High Court in 2010, but the apex court ordered restoration of the conspiracy charge against them on April 19, 2017. The top court ordered daily hearing in the high profile case and directed the special judge to conclude it in two years. The charge of conspiracy is in addition to the existing charges against them for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion for which they are already facing trial.  

 

The accused are also facing charges of having made assertions "prejudicial to national integration and injuring or defiling a place of worship". The other charges against them include indulging in "deliberate and malicious" acts intended to outrage religious feelings, uttering statements leading to public mischief, rioting and unlawful assembly. The CBI argued that the accused conspired and instigated 'kar sevaks' to demolish the 16th century mosque. But the accused pleaded innocence maintaining that there is no evidence to prove their guilt and claimed they were implicated by the then Congress government at the Centre as a political vendetta.

 

The Babri Masjid was demolished in December 1992 by "kar sevaks" who claimed that the mosque in Ayodhya was built on the site of an ancient Ram temple.

In a significant judgment last year, the Supreme Court allotted the disputed site in Ayodhya for construction of a Ram temple, while calling the demolition of the mosque a violation of the rule of law. An alternative five-acre site was marked in the city for building a mosque.  

Before the 2017 verdict of the apex court, two sets of cases were being heard in Lucknow and Raebareli. The trial of the first case involving unnamed 'kar sevaks' was going on in a Lucknow court, while the second set of cases relating to the eight VVIPs, including Advani, Joshi, Vishnu Hari Dalmiya, Ashok Singhal, Katiyar, Uma Bharti, Giriraj Kishore and Sadhvi Ritambhara, were going on in a Raebareli court. The apex court, had while restoring the charge of criminal conspiracy, directed clubbing of two cases relating to the demolition and had also ordered that the trial be concluded in two years.

 

...
Tags: babri masjid demolition case, babri masjid, lk advani, dr. murli manohar joshi


Latest From Nation

Election Commission of India.

Bypolls to 56 Assembly seats across 12 states on November 3

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) President Upendra Kushwaha (C) with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Bihar in-charge Ramji Singh Gautama (L) and Janwadi party leader Sanjay Singh Chauhan (R) during a joint press conference, ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Mayawati-led BSP joins hands with RLSP, backs Upendra Kushwaha for CM post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — PTI photo

PM Modi blasts Opposition, accuses it of opposing reforms just for the sake of it

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Supreme Court seeks J-K administration's response on Mehbooba Mufti detention plea



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Live: SUN 160/4, Overs 19.4, DEL VS SUN Match 11, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS SRH Match 11, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Tewatia credits his performance to playing in the Ranjis with three India spinners

“When I was not able to hit, I was under pressure, but Sanju told me that it’s a matter of one hit and I was waiting for that one hit,” Tewatia said about his match-winning knock against KXIP. (Photo | Instagram - rahultewatia20)
 

No one can play like Dhoni, self-effacing Sanju Samson says, dismissing comparison

“I only focus on my game, what I can do, how I can do it best and how I can win matches,” the Keralite added on the eve of his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders here. (Photo | Instagram - imsanjusamson)
 

Can KKR outdo a Rajasthan Royals team that chased down the highest total?

Rajasthan Royals batsmen Steve Smith and Sanju Samson during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

RCB win Super Over, but MI’s Kishan and Pollard are the stars

Virat Kohli after three bad matches did the needful in the end as Jasprit Bumrah coudn’t defend a seven-run target with India captain winning it with a last ball boundary. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs MI Match 10, RCB won by 4, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS MI Match 10, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India to buy 72,000 US assault rifles for troops on the LAC

an IAF fighter jet flies against the backdrop of the Himalayan mountain range, amid the India-China stand off in eastern Ladakh, in Leh district, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (PTI)

Gilgit-Baltistan polls are cosmetic exercises to hide illegal occupation: MEA

Hindu Sena members stage a protest against illegal annexure of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in Pakistan, near Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court seeks J-K administration's response on Mehbooba Mufti detention plea

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Amnesty halts operations citing 'incessant witch hunt' by Indian government

February 2019 file photo of Amnesty International India employees working at their headquarters in Bengaluru. The human rights watchdog said on Sept. 29, 2020, that it was halting its operations in India, citing reprisals from the government and the freezing of its bank accounts. (AP)

Nationwide fury over new farm laws

Charred remains of a tractor that was set on fire near India Gate during a protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept 28, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham