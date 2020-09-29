The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 29 Sep 2020 Gilgit-Baltistan pol ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Gilgit-Baltistan polls are cosmetic exercises to hide illegal occupation: MEA

PTI
Published Sep 29, 2020, 3:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2020, 3:18 pm IST
Pakistan has announced that elections for the legislative assembly of Gilgit-Baltistan will be held on November 15.
Hindu Sena members stage a protest against illegal annexure of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in Pakistan, near Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 Hindu Sena members stage a protest against illegal annexure of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in Pakistan, near Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India on Tuesday said it has conveyed its strong protest to Pakistan over announcement of elections to the "so-called Gilgit-Baltistan" legislative assembly next month, holding that the "cosmetic exercises" are intended to camouflage the "illegal" occupation of the region by Islamabad.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said actions like holding of elections in the region can neither hide the "illegal occupation" of parts of Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by Islamabad nor the "grave human rights violations and exploitation" of people in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

 

"The government of India has conveyed its strong protest to the government of Pakistan and reiterated that the entire Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of so-called Gilgit and Baltistan are an integral part of India by virtue of its accession in 1947," the MEA said in a statement.

The MEA said Pakistan has no locus standi on territories "illegally and forcibly occupied" by it.

 

"Action such as these can neither hide the illegal occupation of parts of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by Pakistan nor the grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom to the people residing in Pakistan occupied territories for the past seven decades," it said.

"These are cosmetic exercises intended to camouflage its illegal occupation. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation," the MEA said.

The MEA also asked Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.

 

In a ruling earlier this year, the Pakistan Supreme Court allowed Islamabad to amend a 2018 administrative order to conduct general elections in the region. The Gilgit-Baltistan Order of 2018 provided for administrative changes, including authorising the prime minister of Pakistan to legislate on an array of subjects.

Following the verdict, India issued a demarche to a senior Pakistani diplomat here and lodged a strong protest over the apex court ruling.

The polls in Gilgit-Baltistan were to be held on August 18, but Pakistan's election commission on July 11 postponed them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

...
Tags: gilgit-baltistan, pakistan occupied kashmir (pok), ministry of external affairs


Election Commission of India.

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) President Upendra Kushwaha (C) with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Bihar in-charge Ramji Singh Gautama (L) and Janwadi party leader Sanjay Singh Chauhan (R) during a joint press conference, ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — PTI photo

Hindu activists climb up the dome of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya which was quickly demolished by end of the day. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

an IAF fighter jet flies against the backdrop of the Himalayan mountain range, amid the India-China stand off in eastern Ladakh, in Leh district, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (PTI)

February 2019 file photo of Amnesty International India employees working at their headquarters in Bengaluru. The human rights watchdog said on Sept. 29, 2020, that it was halting its operations in India, citing reprisals from the government and the freezing of its bank accounts. (AP)

Charred remains of a tractor that was set on fire near India Gate during a protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept 28, 2020. (PTI)

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

Sub Lt Riti Singh and Sub Lt. Kumudini Tyagi, the first women airborne tacticians who will operate from deck of warships, posed for pictures as they passed out of Indian Navy's observer Course, at Southern Naval Command, Kochi in Kerala. — PTI photo
