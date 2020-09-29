The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  DC VS SRH Match 11, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live: SUN 160/4, Overs 19.4, DEL VS SUN Match 11, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 
Nation Current Affairs 29 Sep 2020 Apex Council meeting ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Apex Council meeting on Andhra-Telangana river disputes set for Oct. 6

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SA ISHAQUI
Published Sep 29, 2020, 1:19 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2020, 1:19 pm IST
The meeting has been postponed twice earlier
Andhra and Telangana are opposing each other's irrigation projects on the Krishna and Godavari. (Representational image)
 Andhra and Telangana are opposing each other's irrigation projects on the Krishna and Godavari. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Union water ministry has proposed to hold the Apex Council meeting with the AP and Telangana chief ministers on October 6 to resolve the dispute between the two states over sharing of the Krishna and Godavari river waters.

The council meet has been postponed twice earlier. The Union Jal Shakti Ministry scheduled a meeting on August 5, but it was postponed at the request of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

 

It was rescheduled to August 25, but was postponed again after the Apex Council chairman and Union water minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tested
positive for coronavirus and was hospitalised.

On Monday the ministry informed both state governments about a fresh date for the meeting and requested the chief ministers of both states to make it convenient to participate in the meet.

Shekhawat will chair the meeting through a video conference.

The meeting gains significance in view of the complaints and countercomplaints by both state governments to the Krishna River Management Board and the Godavari River Management Board pertaining to irrigation projects and also the letters of the Union water resource minister to both chief ministers.

 

In letters dated August 7, the minister noted that both states did not furnish detailed project reports (DPRs) of the projects objected to by the other to the river management board concerned despite the chairmen asking for the same.

The Union minister in his letters to the chief ministers made it clear that they cannot take up projects that are not approved by the respective river management boards and the Apex Council.

He also asked the AP government not to go ahead with the proposed Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project. Despite letters from the Union Minister, the AP government has finalised the tenders for the project recently.

 

...
Tags: apex council, andhra-telangana river disputes, river water sharing, krishna river, godavari river
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Election Commission of India.

Bypolls to 56 Assembly seats across 12 states on November 3

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) President Upendra Kushwaha (C) with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Bihar in-charge Ramji Singh Gautama (L) and Janwadi party leader Sanjay Singh Chauhan (R) during a joint press conference, ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Mayawati-led BSP joins hands with RLSP, backs Upendra Kushwaha for CM post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — PTI photo

PM Modi blasts Opposition, accuses it of opposing reforms just for the sake of it

Hindu activists climb up the dome of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya which was quickly demolished by end of the day. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

Verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case to be delivered on Wednesday



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Live: SUN 160/4, Overs 19.4, DEL VS SUN Match 11, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS SRH Match 11, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Tewatia credits his performance to playing in the Ranjis with three India spinners

“When I was not able to hit, I was under pressure, but Sanju told me that it’s a matter of one hit and I was waiting for that one hit,” Tewatia said about his match-winning knock against KXIP. (Photo | Instagram - rahultewatia20)
 

No one can play like Dhoni, self-effacing Sanju Samson says, dismissing comparison

“I only focus on my game, what I can do, how I can do it best and how I can win matches,” the Keralite added on the eve of his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders here. (Photo | Instagram - imsanjusamson)
 

Can KKR outdo a Rajasthan Royals team that chased down the highest total?

Rajasthan Royals batsmen Steve Smith and Sanju Samson during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Kings XI Punjab, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

RCB win Super Over, but MI’s Kishan and Pollard are the stars

Virat Kohli after three bad matches did the needful in the end as Jasprit Bumrah coudn’t defend a seven-run target with India captain winning it with a last ball boundary. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs MI Match 10, RCB won by 4, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS MI Match 10, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India to buy 72,000 US assault rifles for troops on the LAC

an IAF fighter jet flies against the backdrop of the Himalayan mountain range, amid the India-China stand off in eastern Ladakh, in Leh district, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (PTI)

Nationwide fury over new farm laws

Charred remains of a tractor that was set on fire near India Gate during a protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept 28, 2020. (PTI)

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey takes voluntary retirement, may take political plunge

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

Navy gets its first women combat aviators

Sub Lt Riti Singh and Sub Lt. Kumudini Tyagi, the first women airborne tacticians who will operate from deck of warships, posed for pictures as they passed out of Indian Navy's observer Course, at Southern Naval Command, Kochi in Kerala. — PTI photo

India tells China: We will discuss A to Z, not just south bank of Pangong Tso

An army convoy carrying military material on its way to Ladakh amid border tension with China, at Manali-Leh highway, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham