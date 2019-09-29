Nation Current Affairs 29 Sep 2019 Unnao case: Apple as ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Unnao case: Apple asked to disclose Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s location on day of rape

PTI
Published Sep 29, 2019, 12:58 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2019, 1:03 pm IST
The woman was allegedly raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.
The rape survivor’s father was arrested on April 3, 2018, in a case by the police under the Arms Act. He died in judicial custody six days later. (Photo: File)
  The rape survivor’s father was arrested on April 3, 2018, in a case by the police under the Arms Act. He died in judicial custody six days later. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday asked American multinational Apple Inc to give it by October 9 the details of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s location on the day he allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl from Unnao.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, holding in-chamber proceedings, gave the i-phone maker time till October 9 after the technology firm sought two weeks time to locate and access the requisite data, said lawyers related to the case.

 

The counsel for Apple India Pvt Ltd told the court that they needed to seek instructions regarding availability of the data because as of now it is not known whether the data is stored, and if yes, where and whether it was available if it was stored at all.

The company counsel further said they were yet to take a decision on the format in which the that, if available, can be supplied to the court. The court directed that the data be furnished along with an affidavit containing a certificate from the system analyst or the authorized person of the company. The woman was allegedly raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

The court has already framed charges against the MLA, representing Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, and put him on trial. The rape survivor’s father was arrested on April 3, 2018, in a case by the police under the Arms Act. He died in judicial custody six days later.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: unnao rape case, kuldeep singh sengar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The third phase of release is due on October 2 and the action is underway by states and UTs, the official said. (Photo: Representational)

Several hundred prisoners to be released on Gandhi Jayanti

The saffron party is set to contest the bypolls from Gangtok and Martam-Rumtek Assembly seats. (Photo: Representational)

BJP ties up with SKM for Oct 21 Sikkim bypolls

They said BSF has launched a massive search operation and also intimated their Pakistani counterparts after Paritosh Mondal went missing. (Photo: Representational)

BSF personnel suspected to have downed along International Border in Jammu

He also said there are several misconceptions being spread about use of e cigarettes, including the one which says that it is not harmful for health. (Photo: File)

E-cigarettes banned to prevent youth from 'new way of intoxication': PM



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer will send chills down your spine

Saif Ali Khan in the still from the trailer. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Eros Now)
 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
 

Calf's head served as French politician dies

Tete de veau or calf's head is a classic regional French dish. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sony-Marvel feud ends as they reunite to produce third Spider-Man film; read details

Tom Holland.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Several hundred prisoners to be released on Gandhi Jayanti

The third phase of release is due on October 2 and the action is underway by states and UTs, the official said. (Photo: Representational)

BJP ties up with SKM for Oct 21 Sikkim bypolls

The saffron party is set to contest the bypolls from Gangtok and Martam-Rumtek Assembly seats. (Photo: Representational)

BSF personnel suspected to have downed along International Border in Jammu

They said BSF has launched a massive search operation and also intimated their Pakistani counterparts after Paritosh Mondal went missing. (Photo: Representational)

E-cigarettes banned to prevent youth from 'new way of intoxication': PM

He also said there are several misconceptions being spread about use of e cigarettes, including the one which says that it is not harmful for health. (Photo: File)

E cigarettes used as 'fashion statement', new way of getting addicted: PM Modi

He also said there are several misconceptions being spread about use of e cigarettes, including the one which says that it is not harmful for health. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham