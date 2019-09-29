Uddhav Thackeray still has hopes for Maharashtra CM post

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has not given up on his party’s claims to the chief minister’s post although he stated that the alliance with the BJP would be announced in a couple of days. I will fulfil the promise of having a Shiv Sainik as the chief minister of Maharashtra, he said.

“I had made a ‘promise’ to Shiv Sena pramukh late Bal Thackeray that I will one day have a ‘Shiv Sainik’ (party worker) as the chief minister of Maharashtra. I have vowed to fulfil that promise,” he told activists at a party conclave on Saturday.

Mr Thackeray’s statement assumes significance coming on the back of reports that Sena has agreed to play second fiddle to the BJP by contesting 126 seats in the 288-seat state Assembly. The BJP has been insisting that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis continue in the post after the Vidhan Sabha polls, whereas the Sena has been supporting Uddhav Thackeray’s son, Aaditya Thackeray, for the post.