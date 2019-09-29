Nation Current Affairs 29 Sep 2019 Uddhav Thackeray sti ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Uddhav Thackeray still has hopes for Maharashtra CM post

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published Sep 29, 2019, 1:21 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2019, 1:21 am IST
The BJP has been insisting that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis continue in the post after the Vidhan Sabha polls.
Uddhav Thackeray
 Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has not given up on his party’s claims to the chief minister’s post although he stated that the alliance with the BJP would be announced in a couple of days. I will fulfil the promise of having a Shiv Sainik as the chief minister of Maharashtra, he said.

“I had made a ‘promise’ to Shiv Sena pramukh late Bal Thackeray that I will one day have a ‘Shiv Sainik’ (party worker) as the chief minister of Maharashtra. I have vowed to fulfil that promise,” he told activists at a party conclave on Saturday.

 

Mr Thackeray’s statement assumes significance coming on the back of reports that Sena has agreed to play second fiddle to the BJP by contesting 126 seats in the 288-seat state Assembly. The BJP has been insisting that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis continue in the post after the Vidhan Sabha polls, whereas the Sena has been supporting Uddhav Thackeray’s son, Aaditya Thackeray, for the post.

...
Tags: uddhav thackeray


Latest From Nation

The Air India authorities were out of reach and there was no response on the reason for delay.

400 Air India fliers stranded

A programme generation facility, a small studio which can produce news and cultural programmes for DD news and DD Bharati, also remains dormant without a permanent news correspondent.

Doordarshan Koz on the verge of closure

Picture of the elephant which went viral on the social media

Elephants translocated: Experts speak out

“We receive onions from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Most areas of these states have witnessed heavy rainfall, leading to low yields. Due to short supply, its demand is high and so are prices. Until we reach a balance between supply and demand, the prices may remain at the higher level or may even increase. This situation is expected to prevail till Sankranti in mid January,” stated B. Manohar (Photo: Pixabay)

Warangal: No relief likely until Sankranti festival is over



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
 

Calf's head served as French politician dies

Tete de veau or calf's head is a classic regional French dish. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sony-Marvel feud ends as they reunite to produce third Spider-Man film; read details

Tom Holland.
 

Maruti S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: In pics

The Kwid is currently priced between Rs 3.97 lakh and Rs 5.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Khammam: A bulb that lights up curries

A. Purnima, a housewife in Khammam town, had gone to a provision shop in Kaman Bazar asking the shop owner to pack two kg of onions for her. She thought the price of onion would be Rs 40 and gave Rs 100 note and waited for the change.

Adilabad: Transportation woes, damage in transit worsen situation

Traders in Adilabad say rain is damaging huge quantity of onions while being transported to Hyderabad, thereby causing a major loss to them. Prices in Hyderabad have thus gone up.

Karimnagar: Household budgets hit as prices double

The prices doubled to around Rs 30 in the beginning of September. Now, the price of best quality is ranging from Rs 60 to over Rs 70 kg in the retail market. Owing to high prices, people have cut down on consumption of onions.

Nizamabad: Government yet to wake up on soaring onion prices

Onions are cultivated in Nizamabad district at Dichpally, Suddulam, Narsingapur (Kothapet), Kamalapur, Rampur and Mullangi villages. While some of the farmers cultivate the crop for their self consumption, others have sold their output to the Nizamabad Agricultural Market Yard.

Hyderabad: Government to help girl with rare disease

Telangana High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham