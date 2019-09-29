Pak PM Imran Khan's UNGA speech sparks protests in Kashmir

Imran Khan’s fiery speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday night whipped up thousands of people to take to streets in Srinagar and several other parts of Kashmir Valley to chant pro-freedom slogans. (Photo: AP)

Srinagar: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s fiery speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday night whipped up thousands of people to take to streets in Srinagar and several other parts of Kashmir Valley to chant pro-freedom slogans.

They also burned used car tyres and even burst firecrackers to welcome Mr. Khan’s assertions on Kashmir and his terming the situation in the Valley post-revocation of Article 370 as ‘alarming’ and seeking an end to ‘inhuman’ curfews and “cruelty being inflicted on the people” and release of detained persons. Simultaneously, revolutionary freedom songs were broadcast through mosque loudspeakers. The euphoria continued till midnight and, at a few places, for some more time. The security forces manning sandbag bunkers and pillboxes in these areas chose not to react.

However, on Saturday, people in many such areas woke up to see security forces again laying concertina razor wires on the roads.