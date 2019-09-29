Nation Current Affairs 29 Sep 2019 Nuclear threat is no ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nuclear threat is not statesmanship: India

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 29, 2019, 12:55 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2019, 2:01 am IST
The diplomat said that rarely has the General Assembly witnessed “such misuse, rather abuse”, of an opportunity to reflect.
The diplomat said that rarely has the General Assembly witnessed “such misuse, rather abuse”, of an opportunity to reflect.
 The diplomat said that rarely has the General Assembly witnessed “such misuse, rather abuse”, of an opportunity to reflect.

New Delhi: A day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan threatened nuclear war while speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, India said that such threats qualified as brinksmanship, not statesmanship.

Using its Right of Reply to Mr Khan’s speech on Friday, India said Pakistan was venturing into hate speech while India focused on mainstreaming development in Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Perhaps for the first time, India referred to the Pakistan Prime Minister by his full name, Imran Khan Niazi, and spoke of the role of Lt. Gen A.A.K. Niazi in former East Pakistan.

Indian diplomat, Vidisha Maitra, said: “Every word spoken from the podium of this august assembly, it is believed, carries the weight of history. Unfortunately, what we heard today from Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan was a callous portrayal of the world in binary terms. Us vs Them; Rich vs Poor; North vs South; Developed vs Developing; Muslims vs Others. A script that fosters divisiveness at the United Nations. Attempts to sharpen differences and stir up hatred, are simply put — ‘hate speech’.”

The diplomat said that rarely has the General Assembly witnessed “such misuse, rather abuse”, of an opportunity to reflect. “Words matter in diplomacy. Invocation of phrases such as ‘pogrom’, ‘bloodbath’, ‘racial superiority’, ‘pick up the gun’ and ‘fight to the end’ reflect a medieval mindset and not a 21st  century vision. Prime Minister Khan’s threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinksmanship, not statesmanship,” Ms Maitra said.

She added that such words were coming from the leader of a country that has monopolised the value chain of the :industry of terrorism”.

“Prime Minister Khan’s justification of terrorism was brazen and incendiary,” she said.

The diplomat taunted Mr Khan for the contrast in his personality now as a politician compared to what he was as a cricketer. “For someone who was once a cricketer and believed in the gentleman’s game, today’s speech bordered on crudeness of the variety that is reminiscent of the guns of Darra Adam Khel. Now that Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited UN observers to Pakistan to verify that there are no militant organisations in Pakistan, the world will hold him to that promise,” she said.

...
Tags: pakistan prime minister imran khan


Latest From Nation

The Air India authorities were out of reach and there was no response on the reason for delay.

400 Air India fliers stranded

A programme generation facility, a small studio which can produce news and cultural programmes for DD news and DD Bharati, also remains dormant without a permanent news correspondent.

Doordarshan Koz on the verge of closure

Picture of the elephant which went viral on the social media

Elephants translocated: Experts speak out

“We receive onions from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Most areas of these states have witnessed heavy rainfall, leading to low yields. Due to short supply, its demand is high and so are prices. Until we reach a balance between supply and demand, the prices may remain at the higher level or may even increase. This situation is expected to prevail till Sankranti in mid January,” stated B. Manohar (Photo: Pixabay)

Warangal: No relief likely until Sankranti festival is over



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
 

Calf's head served as French politician dies

Tete de veau or calf's head is a classic regional French dish. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sony-Marvel feud ends as they reunite to produce third Spider-Man film; read details

Tom Holland.
 

Maruti S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: In pics

The Kwid is currently priced between Rs 3.97 lakh and Rs 5.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

400 Air India fliers stranded

The Air India authorities were out of reach and there was no response on the reason for delay.

Elephants translocated: Experts speak out

Picture of the elephant which went viral on the social media

Warangal: No relief likely until Sankranti festival is over

“We receive onions from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Most areas of these states have witnessed heavy rainfall, leading to low yields. Due to short supply, its demand is high and so are prices. Until we reach a balance between supply and demand, the prices may remain at the higher level or may even increase. This situation is expected to prevail till Sankranti in mid January,” stated B. Manohar (Photo: Pixabay)

Khammam: A bulb that lights up curries

A. Purnima, a housewife in Khammam town, had gone to a provision shop in Kaman Bazar asking the shop owner to pack two kg of onions for her. She thought the price of onion would be Rs 40 and gave Rs 100 note and waited for the change.

Adilabad: Transportation woes, damage in transit worsen situation

Traders in Adilabad say rain is damaging huge quantity of onions while being transported to Hyderabad, thereby causing a major loss to them. Prices in Hyderabad have thus gone up.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham