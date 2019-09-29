Kerala finest in school education

The SEQI will be released soon by the union human resources development ministry.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala tops in the quality of school education offered in the country, as per the Niti Aayog.

It has ranked the states in the School Education Quality Index (SEQI) 2019 according to their academic performance.

While Rajasthan and Karnataka are ranked second and third respectively, Uttar Pradesh secured the last spot.

The purpose of the state-level SEQI is to focus on improving education outcomes. The index has been measured on the basis of 44 indicators 29 outcome indicators and 15 governance and management indicators.

The ranking indicators are the quality of education, reach, infrastructure and administration.

The ranking based on 2016-17 statistics was prepared with the help of the World Bank and other technical experts.

To facilitate comparisons, states and union territories have been grouped as large states, small states and union territories.

Within each of these groups, the indicator values have been appropriately scaled, normalised and weighed to generate an overall performance score and ranking for each state and UT.