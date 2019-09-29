Nation Current Affairs 29 Sep 2019 India bristles as Ch ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India bristles as China hypes Kashmir ‘dispute’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Sep 29, 2019, 12:48 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2019, 12:48 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves before leaving for New Delhi (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: India has taken strong exception to China saying that Kashmir “dispute” should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the United Nations Charter, UN Security Council resolutions and the bilateral agreement.  In a curt response, India accused China of trying to illegally change the status quo of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

India reiterated that the entire region is an integral part of the country and all nations should respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Indian response came after Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, while raising the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, said: “Kashmir issue is a dispute left from the past and it should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement.”

 

The Chinese minister said that no actions should be taken that would unilaterally change the “status quo” of the area.

Responding to the Chinese statement, India underlined that the recent developments in Jammu Kashmir were matters internal to India.

“We have seen a reference made by China’s foreign minister to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, in his statement to the UN General Assembly. The Chinese side is well aware of India’s position that the territories are an integral part of India, and that the recent developments are entirely a matter internal to us.

We expect that other countries will respect India’s sovereignty, and desist from efforts to change the status quo through the  China Pakistan Economic Corridor in PoK,” said Mr Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of ministry of external affairs.

