Nation Current Affairs 29 Sep 2019 Can’t forget 26/11 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Can’t forget 26/11: Rajnath Singh on INS Vikramaditya; Navy on alert

ANI
Published Sep 29, 2019, 7:27 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2019, 8:20 pm IST
The Defence Minister onboard INS Vikramaditya also joined the ship's crew in the morning Yoga.
Singh also interacted with the personnel of the Indian Navy's Sword Arm, the Western Fleet. (Photo: ANI)
 Singh also interacted with the personnel of the Indian Navy's Sword Arm, the Western Fleet. (Photo: ANI)

Onboard Vikramaditya: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday interacted with Indian Naval Air Squadron 303, also known as "Black Panthers", onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

"Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh interacting with the 'Black Panthers' who defend our seas. RM was also briefed about the functioning of 'Mig-29K' during his day at Sea on INS Vikramaditya," the Defence Ministry tweeted.

 

Indian Naval Air Squadron 303, the frontline fighter squadron of Indian Navy, was commissioned on 11 May 2013.

The Defence Minister onboard INS Vikramaditya also joined the ship's crew in the morning Yoga followed by a walk around of the ship.

Singh also interacted with the personnel of the Indian Navy's Sword Arm, the Western Fleet.

"I am most impressed to see the professionalism, commitment and spirited approach shown by the brave warriors of the Indian Navy," he tweeted.

Earlier in the morning, Singh said that the Indian Navy is fully prepared to tackle any maritime security challenge.

"I can say with full confidence that our Navy has made full arrangements for maritime security. There is no scope of any doubt about it," Singh told media onboard INS Vikramaditya.

He said Pakistan continues to make attempts to destabilise and divide the country and asserted that Navy and Coast Guard are keeping a strict vigil to foil such efforts.

Singh said: "We cannot forget 26/11 and if there was a lapse (that led to the attack) then it cannot be repeated. Our Navy and Coast Guard are always on alert."

The Defence Minister, who also spent Saturday night onboard INS Vikramaditya, had earlier tweeted: "Spent 24 hours at INS Vikramaditya. This Aircraft Carrier is the 'Sikandar of Samundar'. Visiting 'Vikramaditya' was one of the most memorable experiences of my life. A Day at Sea has given me a new perspective about the capabilities and power of the Indian Navy."

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: rajnath singh, ins vikramaditya, indian naval air squadron, 26/11 attack


Latest From Nation

The list of candidates was finalised after the party's Central Election Committee met under the chairmanship of party chief Sonia Gandhi and cleared the names. (Photo: File)

Maha polls: Ex-CM Ashok Chavan in 1st list of 51 Congress candidates

The EC order said Tamang’s disqualification stands reduced to one year and one month. In other words, his disqualification period ended on September 10 this year and he can contest poll to continue as Chief Minister. (Photo: Facebook | @ps.golay)

EC cuts Sikkim CM’s disqualification period, enabling him to contest bypoll

General Secretary Balaram Bhoir, 'We will surely contest all six Assembly seats in Palghar district and at least four seats in Thane,' said.

Maharashtra elections: Pro-tribal outfit Shramjeevi Sanghatana to contest polls

The bypolls are being conducted as Khinwsar MLA Hanuman Beniwal and Mandava MLA Narendra Kumar were elected to Lok Sabha in May this year. (Photo: File | Representational)

Rajasthan Congress announces candidates for bypolls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BJP bans plastic bottles, water in glass jars during CEC meet at party headquarters

The Prime Minister also mentioned about the resolve and other steps being taken to combat environmental challenges, during his speech at the 74th session of the UNGA in New York. (Photo: ANI)
 

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer will send chills down your spine

Saif Ali Khan in the still from the trailer. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Eros Now)
 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
 

Calf's head served as French politician dies

Tete de veau or calf's head is a classic regional French dish. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EC cuts Sikkim CM’s disqualification period, enabling him to contest bypoll

The EC order said Tamang’s disqualification stands reduced to one year and one month. In other words, his disqualification period ended on September 10 this year and he can contest poll to continue as Chief Minister. (Photo: Facebook | @ps.golay)

Maharashtra elections: Pro-tribal outfit Shramjeevi Sanghatana to contest polls

General Secretary Balaram Bhoir, 'We will surely contest all six Assembly seats in Palghar district and at least four seats in Thane,' said.

Rajasthan Congress announces candidates for bypolls

The bypolls are being conducted as Khinwsar MLA Hanuman Beniwal and Mandava MLA Narendra Kumar were elected to Lok Sabha in May this year. (Photo: File | Representational)

K'taka bypolls: Opposition angry over EC's decision as BJP gets upper hand

EC's decision, however, was not hailed by the opposition -- Congress and JD (S). The opposition said it has lost faith in the EC and termed the decision as 'arbitrary.' (Photo: Representational)

BJP bans plastic bottles, water in glass jars during CEC meet at party headquarters

The Prime Minister also mentioned about the resolve and other steps being taken to combat environmental challenges, during his speech at the 74th session of the UNGA in New York. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham