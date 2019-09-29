Andhra govt to take over liquor shops from Oct 1 as state moves toward ban

During his election campaign, Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to ban alcohol in the state in phases. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Taking first major step towards imposing prohibition on liquor in the state, Andhra Pradesh government will take over all 3,500 liquor shops from October 1.

The government-owned Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) will take charge of liquor business from next month, Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister Naryanaswamy told IANS on Saturday.

He further added that government took over 475 liquor shops under APSBCL from September 1.

Earlier this month, government had planned to reduce the liquor outlets from 4,380 to 3,500 and then evenually phase out, IANS reported.

The minister further said that the previous government allowed the functioning of 43,000 belt shops which were closed down after Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy became chief minister.

Belt shops are the illegal outlets of the licensed liquor stores.

Since, Reddy took over, 2,872 cases were registered and 2,928 people were taken into custody for running belt shops, Naryanaswamy said.

He said the government has drawn stringent measures to eliminate illicit liquor shop. He said so far, 4,788 cases were registered for brewing of illicit liquor and 2,834 people were arrested.

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government will take over all 3,500 liquor shops from October 1, as a first major step towards imposing prohibition in the state.

The government-owned Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) will take over the liquor business from next month, Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister Naryanaswamy said on Saturday adding that the state had taken over 475 liquor shops under APSBCL from September 1.

The government had announced earlier this month that the number of liquor outlets will be reduced from 4,380 to 3,500 and will be eventually phased out.

He said the previous government had allowed the functioning of 43,000 belt shops which were closed down after Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as the chief minister.

Belt shops are the illegal outlets of the licensed liquor shops. He said till now, 2,872 cases were registered and 2,928 people were taken into custody for operating belt shops.

Stating that the government will take firm steps to stamp out illicit liquor, he said so far 4,788 cases were registered for brewing of illicit liquor and 2,834 people were arrested.

During his election campaign, Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to ban alcohol in the state in phases. His government has started to take over the wine shops.

Naryanaswamy alleged that for previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government liquor was a source of revenue.

"We have taken this step as women were facing lot of problems due to liquor. Government will give alternate employment to those who are dependent on liquor shops," he said.

He further said every hospital would have a de-addiction centre for those addicted to alchohol.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.