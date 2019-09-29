Nation Current Affairs 29 Sep 2019 Andhra govt to take ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra govt to take over liquor shops from Oct 1 as state moves toward ban

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 29, 2019, 9:34 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2019, 10:25 am IST
Naryanaswamy alleged that for previous TDP government liquor was a source of revenue.
During his election campaign, Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to ban alcohol in the state in phases. (Photo: File)
 During his election campaign, Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to ban alcohol in the state in phases. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Taking first major step towards imposing prohibition on liquor in the state, Andhra Pradesh government will take over all 3,500 liquor shops from October 1.

The government-owned Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) will take charge of liquor business from next month, Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister Naryanaswamy told IANS on Saturday.

 

He further added that government took over 475 liquor shops under APSBCL from September 1.

Earlier this month, government had planned to reduce the liquor outlets from 4,380 to 3,500 and then evenually phase out, IANS reported.

The minister further said that the previous government allowed the functioning of 43,000 belt shops which were closed down after Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy became chief minister.

Belt shops are the illegal outlets of the licensed liquor stores.
Since, Reddy took over, 2,872 cases were registered and 2,928 people were taken into custody for running belt shops, Naryanaswamy said.

He said the government has drawn stringent measures to eliminate illicit liquor shop. He said so far,  4,788 cases were registered for brewing of illicit liquor and 2,834 people were arrested.

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government will take over all 3,500 liquor shops from October 1, as a first major step towards imposing prohibition in the state.

The government-owned Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) will take over the liquor business from next month, Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister Naryanaswamy said on Saturday adding that the state had taken over 475 liquor shops under APSBCL from September 1.

The government had announced earlier this month that the number of liquor outlets will be reduced from 4,380 to 3,500 and will be eventually phased out.

He said the previous government had allowed the functioning of 43,000 belt shops which were closed down after Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as the chief minister.

Belt shops are the illegal outlets of the licensed liquor shops. He said till now, 2,872 cases were registered and 2,928 people were taken into custody for operating belt shops.

Stating that the government will take firm steps to stamp out illicit liquor, he said so far 4,788 cases were registered for brewing of illicit liquor and 2,834 people were arrested.

During his election campaign, Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to ban alcohol in the state in phases. His government has started to take over the wine shops.

Naryanaswamy alleged that for previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government liquor was a source of revenue.

"We have taken this step as women were facing lot of problems due to liquor. Government will give alternate employment to those who are dependent on liquor shops," he said.

 He further said every hospital would have a de-addiction centre for those addicted to alchohol.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh government, naryanaswamy, y s jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


Latest From Nation

In Chennai, Modi would also participate in the prize distribution ceremony of the Singapore-India Hackathon. (Photo: File)

PM Modi seeks ideas for his IIT-Madras convocation speech

Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

India's coastline vulerable to terror attacks: Rajnath Singh

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi also posted a media report that claimed that administrative officials performed Chinamayanand's 'aarti' a year ago. (Photo: File | PTI)

Whole administration protecting, embracing Chinmayanand: Priyanka Gandhi

In an open letter to the organisers, it claimed during the past couple of years non-Hindu youths were entering such events and misbehaving with women participants. (Photo: Representational)

Keep 'non-Hindu' out: Bajrang Dal to Garba, Dandiya organisers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer will send chills down your spine

Saif Ali Khan in the still from the trailer. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Eros Now)
 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
 

Calf's head served as French politician dies

Tete de veau or calf's head is a classic regional French dish. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sony-Marvel feud ends as they reunite to produce third Spider-Man film; read details

Tom Holland.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi seeks ideas for his IIT-Madras convocation speech

In Chennai, Modi would also participate in the prize distribution ceremony of the Singapore-India Hackathon. (Photo: File)

India's coastline vulerable to terror attacks: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Keep 'non-Hindu' out: Bajrang Dal to Garba, Dandiya organisers

In an open letter to the organisers, it claimed during the past couple of years non-Hindu youths were entering such events and misbehaving with women participants. (Photo: Representational)

UP on red alert after heavy rainfall; 73 dead, life at standstill

Twenty six deaths were reported from different parts of UP on Saturday. Forty seven deaths died across the state in rain-related incidents on Thursday and Friday. (Photo: Representational image)

TN CM’s insurance, PMJAY merger likely: R Kamaraj

Food minister R.Kamaraj inaugurating the health insurance awareness scheme at Sannanallur village near Tiruvarur on Saturday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham