search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Navy to procure auxiliary ships worth Rs 1800 Cr over next few years

PTI
Published Sep 29, 2018, 10:54 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2018, 10:54 am IST
An auxiliary ship is a naval ship designed to operate in support of combatant ships.
Manufacturing warships require huge investments and at present, there are no big private players for indigenous manufacturing in this sector, Admiral Swaminathan added. (Representational Image)
 Manufacturing warships require huge investments and at present, there are no big private players for indigenous manufacturing in this sector, Admiral Swaminathan added. (Representational Image)

Kolkata: The Indian Navy will spend Rs.1,800 crore for the procurement of auxiliary ships such as ferries, crafts and fuel barges over the next seven to eight years, a top Navy officer said on Friday.

Private shipbuilders can play a significant role in manufacturing small auxiliary ships for the Navy and thus, take part in indigenisation of defence manufacturing, Rear Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Assistant Chief of Material, Indian Navy, said in Kolkata.

 

Speaking at the launch of a fuel barge manufactured by private builder Titagarh Wagons Limited (TWL), he said, "As per the present 15-year Maritime Capability Perspective Plan, the Navy will spend Rs 1,800 crore to procure auxiliary ships like ferry crafts, fuel barges, tugs and replenishment ships."

He said defence public sector undertakings like the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) and the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited were well-equipped to manufacture warships indigenously.

Manufacturing warships require huge investments and at present, there are no big private players for indigenous manufacturing in this sector, Admiral Swaminathan added.

"We want private players to participate in indigenous manufacturing of warships," he said.

Admiral Swaminathan said huge funding was required in research and development of weapons, sensors and electronics, and these have to be developed very fast since new technology will come up soon enough to render the existing ones obsolete.

A second 1,000-tonne fuel barge manufactured by TWL was launched on Friday to support aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya for the purpose of refuelling at anchorage points.

The first fuel barge built by the company is ready to be handed over to the Navy, TWL chairman JP Chowdhury said.

"The first fuel barge was launched on May 17 this year and is currently undergoing final sea trials, and will be handed over to the Navy in another week's time for use by the western fleet ships based in Mumbai," he said.

Tags: indian navy, auxiliary ships, mazagaon dock shipbuilders limited, ins vikramaditya
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dieters lose 10 times more weight by simply imagining themsleves slimmer: study

Researchers from Postmouth University found dieters who were using functional imagery training (FIT) lost 1st (14lbs) and 9cm from their waists after a year, on average. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shocking: Newborn baby contracts HIV virus from open blister on dad's arm

Studies concluded that the father must have passed the infection to the boy via fluid from an open blister on his skin. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

MS Dhoni achieves a notable feat as India beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup final

Mortaza’s wicket was Dhoni’s second stumping already in the match. Earlier, centurion Liton Das (121 runs) was dismissed in similar fashion when Dhoni stumped him, again off Kuldeep’s bowling.(Photo: AP)
 

Professional queuers left out in the cold at Moscow iPhone launch

Hundreds of Russians braved the cold and rain to queue for days outside a Moscow phone store.
 

Why you can’t always trust your map app

Digital maps are a modern uber-convenience, capable of pinpointing nearby landmarks, shops and restaurants, highlighting traffic jams and navigating you to destinations across the country.
 

Belgium to sue Google for not blurring images of defense sites

Google has complied with similar requests from other governments over concerns its geomapping Google Earth, Google Maps and granular Street View services could compromise security.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ailing local carried on cot to hospital due to inadequate infrastructure

The lack of adequate connectivity forced locals to carry the ailing individual on a cot for over one kilometre to reach the district hospital, as no ambulance could reach the location. (Photo: ANI)

Rajnath hints at retaliatory action against Pak over BSF jawan killing

'I told BSF not to fire first since they're our neighbours, but also told them not to count their bullets if fired upon),' Rajnath Singh added. (Photo: File | PTI)

Indians arrested for illegally entering US nearly tripled in 2018

Paying smuggling rings between USD 25,000-USD 50,000 per person, a growing number of Indians are illegally crossing the US-Mexico border and claiming asylum for persecution. (Representational image)

Woman forced to sit atop jeep, paraded: HC issues notice to DGP, Amritsar SSP

A village CCTV footage purportedly showed the woman lying on top of the vehicle and then falling off when it took a sharp turn. (YouTube Screengrab)

Another NCP member quits, says 'difficult' after Sharad Pawar 'supported' PM Modi

NCP general secretary Munaf Hakim said that he was following another party colleague, Lok Sabha MP Tariq Anwar, by resigning. (Photo: Facebook screengrab/ Munaf Hakim)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham