M K Stalin should attend MGR anniversary: Thambidurai

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 29, 2018, 2:15 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2018, 3:30 am IST
Chennai: At a time when DMK stated that it will skip MGR centenary birth anniversary celebration, deputy Lok Sabha leader Thambidurai on Friday said DMK president and leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin should participate in the celebration. 

Addressing the media, he recounted that former Chief Ministers MGR and M. Karunanidhi maintained a good relationship. 

 

“Stalin should not fail to attend the MGR celebration to be held on September 30. Further, it is MGR, who worked behind the scenes in making Karunanidhi the Chief Minister,” he said, adding that since the function is conducted by government, Stalin, irrespective of politics, should consider participating in the function.

It may be recalled that names of Stalin, Rajya Sabha MP, Kanimozhi and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran were included in the invita-tion.

DMK spokesperson, TKS Elangovan, who earlier said that the party was undecided about participation, stated that DMK would not participate in the meeting. 

Other leaders like T.T.V. Dhinakaran have not yet decided about his participation. 

