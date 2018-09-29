search on deccanchronicle.com
Know how to run coalition govt, will finish five-yr term, assures K'taka CM

Published Sep 29, 2018, 7:32 pm IST
Updated Sep 29, 2018, 7:36 pm IST
CM Kumaraswamy's statement comes amid speculation that some 'disgruntled' MLAs were being wooed by BJP.
Amid all this, the government with stability is working for the development of the state, its people, and providing employment to youth, Kumaraswamy said. (Photo: File)
Bengaluru: Reiterating that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by him in Karnataka is stable, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Saturday said there should be no apprehension of it completing its five-year term.

"This governments intention is to provide a good future to the people of the state... We know how to run this government, we will run it," he said while addressing a 'Udyoga Mela' (job fair) organised by the government.

 

The coalition government has several senior leaders with whose guidance the government would complete its five-year term, he said.

"Let there be no apprehensions in this regard," he said.

His statement comes amid speculation that some 'disgruntled' MLAs were being wooed by BJP and there was factionalism in Congress and Janata Dal(S) on several issues that affect the functioning of the government.

"There may be several problems... some sections of people may feel that the government will fall in 24 hours.

Amid all this, the government with stability is working for the development of the state, its people, and providing employment to youth," he added.

The chief minister said the government was moving in the right direction to implement people-friendly programmes and taking steps towards industrialisation. 

