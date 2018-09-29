Kerala to enforce apex court order

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple.

Kadakampally said the government will hold extensive discussions with the stakeholders and all concerned on implementing the Supreme Court verdict. He said the state government’s stand was very clear right from the beginning that there should be no discrimination against women not just in Sabarimala, but in any religious place.

He said the government had made this position very clear when the petition came up before Supreme Court. This is a historic judgement of the apex court. “Sabarimala is a shrine which gives entry to all persons irrespective of their caste and religions identity. The court verdict has clearly explained now that the bar on entry of women between a particular age group, was a violation of human rights,” he said.

The minister said the nature of the verdict suggested that the rights of individuals cannot be harmed in the name of religion or religious practices. The public which has always taken a stand that rituals and customs need to be changed according to the times, will accept the verdict, he said.