search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala Agricultural University to bring reforms in exams, evaluation

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 29, 2018, 3:12 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2018, 3:29 am IST
These departments are envisaged in tune with the needs of the emerging scenario.
Kerala Agricultural University
 Kerala Agricultural University

Thrissur: The Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) Academic Council has decided to bring reforms in examination and evaluation processes. The meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Dr.R.Chandra Babu on Friday decided to implement the online examination system in graduation level from 2019. 

"Online examination and evaluation protocol will not only ensure timely and cost effective academic management, but also help to maintain uniformity, transparency and confidentiality of examinations as well," said the vice-chancellor. 

 

This is a part of efforts to make academic administration fully digital. Introduction of OMR techniques, Bar Coding of answer sheets, an exhaustive question bank and web-based result declaration are the features of the new system.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the proposal to establish four new departments in different colleges was examined by the council and it would be taken forward through statutory bodies. The departments envisaged are Nano Science and Technology, Remote Sensing and Geographical Information System, Sustainable Agriculture and Organic farming and Intellectual Property Rights and Trade. 

"These departments are envisaged in tune with the needs of the emerging scenario. For example, Nano Technology is the most potential tool for agriculture development and predicted driving force in agricultural economy which also helps in reduction of environmental pollution. Recent advances in this field have wide ramifications in the primary sector. Similarly, the other topics in which new departments are intended also represent emerging priorities  and hence proper attention to these branches of study has become highly pertinent," said Dr.Chandra Babu.

He also informed the house that the convocation ceremony is scheduled for November. Steps for renewal of ICAR accreditation due next year would be completed in a time bound manner. The proposals for awarding grace marks for students winning sports and arts competitions, enhancing PhD seats in various colleges and ensuring disbursement of KAU fellowships to all PG and PhD scholars were approved by the council.

Registrar Dr. P.S.Geethakutty, Academic Director Dr. Sarah T George, Controller of Examinations Dr.D.Girija, Deans and Directors,elected representatives of teachers and students and heads of educational institutions  participated.

Tags: kerala agricultural university, evaluation processes
Location: India, Kerala, Thrissur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nana Patekar reacts to Tanushree Dutta’s sexual assault allegations, then does this

Tanushree Dutta had claimed that everyone in the industry was aware of Nana Patekar’s misbehaviour with many women.
 

Microplastics found in freshwater insects raise concerns about plastic pollution

The first of its kind study was conducted with mayfly and caddis larvae (Photo: AFP)
 

Daily dose of vitamin D supplements can help children lose weight: study

Lack of the sunshine vitamin can also lead to weak bones and lack of immunity (Photo: AFP)
 

Study reveals best way to improve your child's brain power

Study reveals best way to improve your child's brain power. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Asia Cup 2018 final: Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni star in thriller as India win trophy

Dinesh Karthik scored 37 runs before he was dismissed by Mahmudullah. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple iPhone XR certified as ready for sale

The XR is as powerful as the flagship XS series with Apple’s A12 Bionic chip.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kochi: Reformists in Church to expand their activities

The protest march organised by CLA at Pulppally, Wayanad, on Sunday expressing solidarity with the stir of nuns. (File pic)

KVM Hospital strike called off

The strike was called by the union with the support of United Nurses Association.

Catholic Church websites mum on Gracias

The Catholic Church websites in India have maintained a studied silence over the appointment of Agnelo Rufino Gracias, former auxiliary bishop emeritus of the Mumbai archdiocese, as the apostolic administrator of Jalandhar over a week ago.

Adopt new tech: Dr G Parameshwar to top cops

DG-IGP Neelamani Raju welcomes Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwar during Southern regional Police Coordination Committee Meeting in Bengaluru on Friday (Image DC)

G Sudhakaran filed crucial affidavit

G Sudhakaran
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham