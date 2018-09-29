Kerala Agricultural University to bring reforms in exams, evaluation

Thrissur: The Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) Academic Council has decided to bring reforms in examination and evaluation processes. The meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Dr.R.Chandra Babu on Friday decided to implement the online examination system in graduation level from 2019.

"Online examination and evaluation protocol will not only ensure timely and cost effective academic management, but also help to maintain uniformity, transparency and confidentiality of examinations as well," said the vice-chancellor.

This is a part of efforts to make academic administration fully digital. Introduction of OMR techniques, Bar Coding of answer sheets, an exhaustive question bank and web-based result declaration are the features of the new system.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the proposal to establish four new departments in different colleges was examined by the council and it would be taken forward through statutory bodies. The departments envisaged are Nano Science and Technology, Remote Sensing and Geographical Information System, Sustainable Agriculture and Organic farming and Intellectual Property Rights and Trade.

"These departments are envisaged in tune with the needs of the emerging scenario. For example, Nano Technology is the most potential tool for agriculture development and predicted driving force in agricultural economy which also helps in reduction of environmental pollution. Recent advances in this field have wide ramifications in the primary sector. Similarly, the other topics in which new departments are intended also represent emerging priorities and hence proper attention to these branches of study has become highly pertinent," said Dr.Chandra Babu.

He also informed the house that the convocation ceremony is scheduled for November. Steps for renewal of ICAR accreditation due next year would be completed in a time bound manner. The proposals for awarding grace marks for students winning sports and arts competitions, enhancing PhD seats in various colleges and ensuring disbursement of KAU fellowships to all PG and PhD scholars were approved by the council.

Registrar Dr. P.S.Geethakutty, Academic Director Dr. Sarah T George, Controller of Examinations Dr.D.Girija, Deans and Directors,elected representatives of teachers and students and heads of educational institutions participated.