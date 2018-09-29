K T Rama Rao slams Modi, says his graph is dwindling

Hyderabad: Caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he did nothing for Telangana in his four-and-half year rule. Mr Rama Rao said that the popularity graphs of Mr Modi and that of the BJP have been dwindling with each passing day.

Mr Rama Rao alleged that the PM did not sign a single file pertaining to Telangana in the first nine months of his tenure and failed to fulfil any of the promises made to Telan-gana in the AP Reorganisation Act so far. “We made several representations to the PM during the past four years on several issues concerning Telang-ana. But he did nothing. Our repeated requests on Hyderabad ITIR and Bayyaram Steel Plant were ignored,” he said.

Mr Rama Rao came down heavily on BJP leaders’ statements that Mr Modi sanctioned lakhs of crores of rupees to TS in four years. “What we got from the Centre was less than what TS contributed to the Centre as taxes,” he said.

Mr Rama Rao predicted that the NDA will not get a majority in Lok Sabha elections and the TRS will play a crucial role in the coalition government coming at the Centre by winning 16 Lok Sabha seats. “We will dictate to any government coming at the Centre after Lok Sabha polls and ensure that all pending issues concerning TS are fulfilled,” he said.

He cautioned people that if the Congress-TD combine wins in Assembly polls, they will make TS a “ghulam” before Delhi and Amaravati rulers. “Time has come for the people to decide whether they want those who do ghulami for Delhi and Amaravati rulers or want KCR as CM, who rules like a lion and check such anti-Telangana parties,” he said.