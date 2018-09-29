search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Indians arrested for illegally entering US nearly tripled in 2018

REUTERS
Published Sep 29, 2018, 10:25 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2018, 10:50 am IST
US CBP estimates data for fiscal year ending September 30 will show about 9,000 Indian nationals detained versus 3,162 in 2017.
Paying smuggling rings between USD 25,000-USD 50,000 per person, a growing number of Indians are illegally crossing the US-Mexico border and claiming asylum for persecution. (Representational image)
 Paying smuggling rings between USD 25,000-USD 50,000 per person, a growing number of Indians are illegally crossing the US-Mexico border and claiming asylum for persecution. (Representational image)

New Delhi/Washington: The number of Indians arrested for illegally entering the United States has nearly tripled so far in 2018, making them one of the largest groups of illegal aliens apprehended, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Friday.

Paying smuggling rings between USD 25,000-USD 50,000 per person, a growing number of Indians are illegally crossing the US-Mexico border and claiming asylum for persecution, CBP spokesman Salvador Zamora said.

 

Many present viable claims, but a large number are economic migrants with fraudulent petitions that swamp the system and can cause legitimate cases to be “washed out” in the high volume of fraud, Zamora said in an interview.

The Indian embassy in Washington and the Indian consulate in San Francisco did not respond to requests for comment.

Zamora said the CBP expects that the data for the fiscal year that ends on September 30 will show “around 9,000” Indian nationals had been apprehended versus 3,162 in fiscal year 2017.

Around 4,000 Indians who entered the United States illegally this year did so over a three-mile stretch of border fence at Mexicali, Zamora said.

“The word got out that Mexicali is a safe border city which favors their crossing into the United States,” he said.

Cut and paste evidence

Asylum seekers range from lower caste “untouchable” Indians facing death threats for marrying outside their class to Sikhs claiming political persecution, immigration lawyers said.

Fraudulent asylum seekers often present “cut and paste” evidence identical to that of other migrants, Zamora said.

Some 42.2 per cent of Indian asylum cases were denied between fiscal years 2012 to 2017, according to Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse. That compares with denial rates of 79 per cent for El Salvadorans and 78 per cent for Hondurans.

After Mexicans, citizens of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were most likely to enter the United States illegally in 2018, according to Border Patrol data. Indians still have some way to go to outnumber the roughly 30,000 El Salvadorans who entered the United States illegally in 2018, the data showed.

After being held in the United States, Indians are often bonded out of detention by human trafficking rings, Zamora said. They then enter indentured servitude in businesses ranging from hotels to convenience stores to pay off smuggling debts and bond fees, Zamora said.

Tags: indians in us, illegal migrants, us-mexican border, us customs and border protection
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dieters lose 10 times more weight by simply imagining themsleves slimmer: study

Researchers from Postmouth University found dieters who were using functional imagery training (FIT) lost 1st (14lbs) and 9cm from their waists after a year, on average. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shocking: Newborn baby contracts HIV virus from open blister on dad's arm

Studies concluded that the father must have passed the infection to the boy via fluid from an open blister on his skin. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

MS Dhoni achieves a notable feat as India beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup final

Mortaza’s wicket was Dhoni’s second stumping already in the match. Earlier, centurion Liton Das (121 runs) was dismissed in similar fashion when Dhoni stumped him, again off Kuldeep’s bowling.(Photo: AP)
 

Professional queuers left out in the cold at Moscow iPhone launch

Hundreds of Russians braved the cold and rain to queue for days outside a Moscow phone store.
 

Why you can’t always trust your map app

Digital maps are a modern uber-convenience, capable of pinpointing nearby landmarks, shops and restaurants, highlighting traffic jams and navigating you to destinations across the country.
 

Belgium to sue Google for not blurring images of defense sites

Google has complied with similar requests from other governments over concerns its geomapping Google Earth, Google Maps and granular Street View services could compromise security.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ailing local carried on cot to hospital due to inadequate infrastructure

The lack of adequate connectivity forced locals to carry the ailing individual on a cot for over one kilometre to reach the district hospital, as no ambulance could reach the location. (Photo: ANI)

Rajnath hints at retaliatory action against Pak over BSF jawan killing

'I told BSF not to fire first since they're our neighbours, but also told them not to count their bullets if fired upon),' Rajnath Singh added. (Photo: File | PTI)

Woman forced to sit atop jeep, paraded: HC issues notice to DGP, Amritsar SSP

A village CCTV footage purportedly showed the woman lying on top of the vehicle and then falling off when it took a sharp turn. (YouTube Screengrab)

Another NCP member quits, says 'difficult' after Sharad Pawar 'supported' PM Modi

NCP general secretary Munaf Hakim said that he was following another party colleague, Lok Sabha MP Tariq Anwar, by resigning. (Photo: Facebook screengrab/ Munaf Hakim)

With most users in India, FB worried over security breach of 50 mn accounts

Facebook has the maximum 270 million users in India. It has 2 billion global users. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham