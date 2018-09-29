Chennai: Plot to harm me, woman journalist complains to cops

Chennai: Chennai-based independent journalist Sandhya Ravishankar has lodged complaint to the police alleging plot to harm her by two unidentified persons and has appended visuals captured on her CCTV cameras that showed the men fidgeting at her bike parked outside the house in the wee hours on Thursday.

She also alleged that she found in the morning that the petrol tube in the bike had been cut. Initially she thought the men were stealing petrol but then with the fuel tank remaining full, it became obvious that the strangers were up to something more devious, said the journalist who had earlier made complaints to the police alleging harassment due to her exposes on the sand mafia in the state.

“Two days after I filed a police complaint with the Commissioner of Police on my privacy being violated and harassment being meted out, a strange incident occurs”, Sandhya tweeted early Friday, referring to the night visit of the strangers to cut her bike’s petrol tube. She said following her complaint, the police patrolling had been stepped up at her place during the night.

In her earlier complaint to the CoP, Sandhya had alleged that the CCTV visuals of her meeting a retired DGP over coffee at a restaurant some two years ago have been now used by a blogger to defame her and worse still, the police were themselves involved in procuring the video footage from the coffee shop for use by the blogger.

Several journalists and journalist organizations from across the country have condemned the harassment of Sandhya and demanded action from the state government and its police.