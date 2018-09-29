search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai: Plot to harm me, woman journalist complains to cops

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 29, 2018, 2:40 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2018, 3:21 am IST
She also alleged that she found in the morning that the petrol tube in the bike had been cut.
Journalist Sandhya Ravishankar
 Journalist Sandhya Ravishankar

Chennai: Chennai-based independent journalist Sandhya Ravishankar has lodged complaint to the police alleging plot to harm her by two unidentified persons and has appended visuals captured on her CCTV cameras that showed the men fidgeting at her bike parked outside the house in the wee hours on Thursday. 

She also alleged that she found in the morning that the petrol tube in the bike had been cut. Initially she thought the men were stealing petrol but then with the fuel tank remaining full, it became obvious that the strangers were up to something more devious, said the journalist who had earlier made complaints to the police alleging harassment due to her exposes on the sand mafia in the state.

 

“Two days after I filed a police complaint with the Commissioner of Police on my privacy being violated and harassment being meted out, a strange incident occurs”, Sandhya tweeted early Friday, referring to the night visit of the strangers to cut her bike’s petrol tube. She said following her complaint, the police patrolling had been stepped up at her place during the night.

In her earlier complaint to the CoP, Sandhya had alleged that the CCTV visuals of her meeting a retired DGP over coffee at a restaurant some two years ago have been now used by a blogger to defame her and worse still, the police were themselves involved in procuring the video footage from the coffee shop for use by the blogger. 

Several journalists and journalist organizations from across the country have condemned the harassment of Sandhya and demanded action from the state government and its police. 

Tags: female journalist, plot to harm
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nana Patekar reacts to Tanushree Dutta’s sexual assault allegations, then does this

Tanushree Dutta had claimed that everyone in the industry was aware of Nana Patekar’s misbehaviour with many women.
 

Microplastics found in freshwater insects raise concerns about plastic pollution

The first of its kind study was conducted with mayfly and caddis larvae (Photo: AFP)
 

Daily dose of vitamin D supplements can help children lose weight: study

Lack of the sunshine vitamin can also lead to weak bones and lack of immunity (Photo: AFP)
 

Study reveals best way to improve your child's brain power

Study reveals best way to improve your child's brain power. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Asia Cup 2018 final: Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni star in thriller as India win trophy

Dinesh Karthik scored 37 runs before he was dismissed by Mahmudullah. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple iPhone XR certified as ready for sale

The XR is as powerful as the flagship XS series with Apple’s A12 Bionic chip.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kochi: Reformists in Church to expand their activities

The protest march organised by CLA at Pulppally, Wayanad, on Sunday expressing solidarity with the stir of nuns. (File pic)

Kerala Agricultural University to bring reforms in exams, evaluation

Kerala Agricultural University

KVM Hospital strike called off

The strike was called by the union with the support of United Nurses Association.

Catholic Church websites mum on Gracias

The Catholic Church websites in India have maintained a studied silence over the appointment of Agnelo Rufino Gracias, former auxiliary bishop emeritus of the Mumbai archdiocese, as the apostolic administrator of Jalandhar over a week ago.

Adopt new tech: Dr G Parameshwar to top cops

DG-IGP Neelamani Raju welcomes Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwar during Southern regional Police Coordination Committee Meeting in Bengaluru on Friday (Image DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham