Ailing local carried on cot to hospital due to inadequate infrastructure

Mayurbhanj (Odisha): In a situation highlighting lack of adequate infrastructure, locals from poll-bound Odisha's Mayurbhanj district were seen carrying another local on a cot to the hospital.

As per locals, the road leading to the district hospital is in deplorable condition, forcing locals to travel several kilometres to reach any key destination.

The lack of adequate connectivity forced locals to carry the ailing individual on a cot for over one kilometre to reach the district hospital, as no ambulance could reach the location.

In the wake of this, locals have accused the administration of turning a blind eye to the condition of the natives of the region.

However, Mayurbhanj Additional District Magistrate Gangadhar Nayak said immediate action will be taken in this regard.

"As the condition of the road is not good, an ambulance cannot reach there and patients are carried by cots. I will talk to concerned authorities to take necessary action for the roads," he told ANI.

The incident comes less than a week after doctors at a hospital elsewhere in the same district were seen treating patients using candlelight and flashlight available on their mobile phones due to acute power shortage.