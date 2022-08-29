  
Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2022 Rare Ganesh sculptur ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rare Ganesh sculpture of 12th Century AD found in Macherla

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 29, 2022, 1:29 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2022, 6:41 am IST
The panel carries a narrative of Durasadavadha (killing of devil Durasada), in which Ganesa kills the devil after a tough fight as is mentioned in Ganesa Purana. (Image By Arrangement)
 The panel carries a narrative of Durasadavadha (killing of devil Durasada), in which Ganesa kills the devil after a tough fight as is mentioned in Ganesa Purana. (Image By Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: The presence of a rare sculpture of Lord Ganesh in fighting posture is noticed at the famous Chennakesava temple of Macherla town in Palnadu district.

Archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation, E Sivanagireddy, said he did a thorough survey of the town as part of an awareness programme, ‘Preserve Heritage for  Posterity’ on Sunday and noticed the presence of an unusual Ganesa sculpture. It was seen on the central part of the Rangamandapa pillar.

The panel carries a narrative of Durasadavadha (killing of devil Durasada), in which Ganesa kills the devil after a tough fight as is mentioned in Ganesa Purana. Unlike the Ganesa images generally seen seated in Lalitasana,  this Ganesa image holding Parasu (battle axe), Ankusa (goad) in two Hans and fighting the devil with another two hands is standing in Alidhasana, the only one-of-its-kind posture, he said.

He also said two more similar and contemporary sculptures of Ganesh engaged in killing the devil Durasada were found at the Pachchala Someswara temple in Pangal in Nalgonda district and the Rama temple in Sattenapalli in Palnadu district. These, he said, were of the 12th Century AD.

Reddy added that Mandali Buddhaprasad, former deputy speaker, also came and took note of the rare Ganesa sculpture. 

He appealed to the temple authorities to arrange a legend board inside the temple complex with iconographic and historical details. Pandit Bejjanki Jagannadhacharyulu, Pavuluri Satishbabu(historian) and Chennupati Srinivasachary, a sculptor from Durgi, participated in the awareness programme.

 

...
Tags: archeological department, chennakesava sculpture, ganesh sculpture
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Horoscope 29 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The delegation would have fewer than 30 persons, Sanjay said, and wanted permission to the media to accompany the team. He wanted senior officials of the irrigation department and the contractors to be present to reply to the delegation's questions. — DC File Image

BJP seeks permission to visit Kaleshwaram project

Finally, he took a jibe at Modi with a tweet, “Now let me tell you how many medical colleges our PM Modi Ji sanctioned to Telangana. A Big Zero (sic).” — Twitter

KTR: Modi sanctioned ‘0’ med colleges to TS

The Union home ministry urged states to regularly exchange information through designated focal points, sensitise police and judicial officials apart from those guarding borders, take steps to tie-up with civil society organisations, and monitoring activities of private placement agencies and travel agents. — Representational Image/DC

Only a united effort can end human trafficking menace, states told

Due to lack of a proper drainage system for the area, the existing drainages were overflowing. (Representational Image/DC)

Rayalaseema inundated as heavy rains lash Andhra Pradesh



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Security forces have launched decisive assault against militants in J&K: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inspects the parade after unfurling the national flag during 76th Independence Day celebrations at Sher-e- Kashmir Cricket Stadium, in Srinagar, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

President hails reform, welfare balance, democratic model

President Droupadi Murmu addresses to the nation on the eve of the 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi. (PTI)

India's first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned on September 3

The aircraft carrier, built at a cost of around Rs 20,000 crore, successfully completed the fourth and final phase of the sea trials last month. (PTI)

Noida's twin towers come down crashing a year after SC order

Demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida on Sunday. Over 3,700 kg explosives were used to bring down the structures in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms. (Image: PTI)

All set for Noida twin towers demolition, adjacent buildings evacuated

Crane vehicles move towards the Supertech twin towers, ahead of the demolition with explosives in compliance with a Supreme Court order, in Noida, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to raze down the nearly 100-metre-tall structures on Aug. 28. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->