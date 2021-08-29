Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2021 One student per benc ...
Nation, Current Affairs

One student per bench, 20 children in classroom with no recess in new normal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Aug 29, 2021, 6:32 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2021, 6:32 am IST
Many private schools and colleges said they would call students from Classes 8 to 12 to school from September 1
Private schools will be checking student and staff temperatures every day and protocols have been chalked out to inform the government if anyone is infected or is suffering from fever, cough or cold. Representational Image (PTI)
 Private schools will be checking student and staff temperatures every day and protocols have been chalked out to inform the government if anyone is infected or is suffering from fever, cough or cold. Representational Image (PTI)

Hyderabad: One student on one bench and 20 children in the classroom with no common recess is the manner in which schools and colleges are to operate from September 1.

These instructions have been given orally but no written communication has been sent out by the government to schools for handling of children, maintaining cleanliness and bathroom etiquette.

 

The state has 60,000 educational institutions — about 35,000 government schools, 12,000 private schools, 712 residential schools, 400 government junior colleges and 1,500 private junior colleges — employing some 4.5 lakh employees of whom 88 per cent are said to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The number of school bus, van and autorickshaw drivers and support staff like ayahs and their vaccination status is not known

A senior government education officer on condition of anonymity said, "We have been instructed to ask the government school/college employees to clean the classrooms, premises and buildings and keep them ready for students. We are only following those right now."

 

Reports from the districts say that teachers, lecturers and principals are cleaning the classrooms and premises as the government has not allotted them extra budget for the purpose.

Government schools do not have thermometers and oximeters to find out if staff or children are having symptoms, and facilities for them till they are shifted home or to the hospital.

Private schools will be checking student and staff temperatures every day and protocols have been chalked out to inform the government if anyone is infected or is suffering from fever, cough or cold.

 

Many private schools and colleges said they would call students from Classes 8 to 12 to school from September 1. Students in junior colleges will be called from September 10.

The principal of a private group of schools in the city said, "In our internal survey 90 per cent of the parents said they do not want to send children to school. They want to continue with online classes. But, due to pressure from the government, we cannot continue online classes from September 1 for senior students. They have been asked to come to school."

 

Dr Syed Shafiuddin Aijaz of a budget school said, "The parents’ mindset is to not send children to school. They feel that the managements are opening schools so that they can collect fees. This is false, most budget schools will see a higher attrition rate due to this move."

Many budget and private schools expect to see children dropping out as their parents are unable to pay the fee.

...
Tags: telangana schools, physical classes, schools open
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 29 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal (R-U) districts. — Representational image/Twitter

Heavy rain continues to lash many parts of Hyderabad

TD activists, led by former Kakinada city MLA V. Kondababu, take out a cycle rally against hike in petrol, diesel and gas prices in Kakinada on Saturday. — DC Image/A. Manikanta Kumar

TD state-wide protest against hike in price of fuel, essentials

APVBS president Pavuluri Hanumantha Rao said there are 25 lakh Viswa Brahmins in the state. Since their issues and problems have not been resolved yet, they have formed their own sangham. — Twitter

Will resolve Brahmamgari Matham issue: Minister

The first category are those who were infected in the first wave and have completed six months of vaccination. The other categories are those who do not follow the guidelines of wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and frequent sanitisation. — Representational image/PTI

COVID-19: Breakthrough infections on the rise in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mysuru gang-rape: Kumaraswamy says 'follow what was done in Hyderabad'

HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI file photo)

Assam: 5 people killed, 1 hurt in militant attack

Local people look at trucks which were set on fire allegedly by members of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) at Dayangmukh in Dima Hasao district of Assam, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Pakistan based JeM met Taliban leadership, Indian security agencies issue alerts

All states have been alerted to conduct security drills and keep anti-terror units on high alert. (Representational Image: ANI)

Ensure no large gathering during coming festival season: MHA to states

Covid-appropriate behaviour should be strictly enforced at all crowded places, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Social evils should be rooted out through organised movement: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->