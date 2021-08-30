Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2021 Officials, others sw ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Officials, others swarm colonies of poor for Daliit Bandhu survey in Huzurabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Aug 30, 2021, 2:40 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2021, 2:40 am IST
For the babus, the practice so far had been to summon them to offices and collect details of the living conditions
However, with the launch of the Dalit Bandhu scheme by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao as a pilot project in Huzurabad constituency, the Dalit colonies there came into limelight and people there have become the focal point of governmental engagement. (Twitter)
 However, with the launch of the Dalit Bandhu scheme by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao as a pilot project in Huzurabad constituency, the Dalit colonies there came into limelight and people there have become the focal point of governmental engagement. (Twitter)

Karimnagar: Dalit community members in the Huzurabad constituency were surprised to see senior officials and elected representatives from various communities visiting their houses and colonies as part of the Dalit Bandhu survey, on Sunday. They had not experienced such a scenario of closeness or warmth ever in the past.

For the babus, the practice so far had been to summon them to offices and collect details of the living conditions. This time, a prestigious byelection round the corner, officials along with public representatives sought them out. This has made the Dalits happy but several of them wondered whether such a good turn is temporary or lasting.   

 

Kumar, resident of Kamalapuram mandal, told Deccan Chronicle that his community members are seen as untouchables in villages and upper caste people avoided visiting their homes and colonies. “They will not allow us to enter their homes and housing colonies either,” he said.

However, with the launch of the Dalit Bandhu scheme by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao as a pilot project in Huzurabad constituency, the Dalit colonies there came into limelight and people there have become the focal point of governmental engagement.

Erra Bhagya, resident of Indiranagar of Huzurabad, told Deccan Chronicle that Dalits are treated differently in society by not only the upper caste people but also the Other Backward Class (OBC) communities.

 

 “They will not invite us for any social or private event, they will give us least preference in any event in their areas and will use dalits only for manual labour. They do not drink or eat in our houses and do not let their children mingle with our children.”

“But. today, due to the Dalit Bandhu scheme, they are all coming into our colonies along with the officials and are busy collecting details about our difficult life,” she said.

Mohan, resident of Jammikunta mandal, said the CM was the only leader who cared for the well-being of the Dalits. However, he was not sure whether it would be easy for the dalit families to benefit from the promised Rs. 10 lakh.

 

Under the scheme, to set up a general store, cloth store, super market, medical shop etc, the beneficiary must hire a house or a building for rent. People of the upper castes and other communities will not give their building for rent to Dalits, he said, citing as an example what lay ahead.

“Even if they give their buildings on rent due to pressure from higher officials, they may ask us to vacate after a few months. So, how can a Dalit develop himself economically even after availing the benefits under the scheme,” he wondered.

 

One of the officials told Deccan Chronicle that they were facing some problems while conducting the survey in some Dalit colonies. Some Dalits were speaking harshly and questioning them as to why they did not inquire about their well-being all these years.  

“Even though we are conducting the survey in a fair and transparent manner, some of these people are suspecting our credibility. They say we are giving priority to the Dalits who are TRS supporters,” he said.

...
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Latest From Nation

Somu Veerraju accused the state government of not giving priority to Telugu when compared to English, though Telugu language is spoken by nearly nine crore people. (Twitter)

BJP wants Telugu university in Andhra Pradesh

News

Matters coming to boil within ruling YSRC in Jammalamadugu

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum to these communities through Jagananna Chedodu. (DC File Image)

Second tranche of Jagananna Chedodu in October

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Hima Kohli, who has since become a judge of the Supreme Court; further directed the state government and HMDA to inform the court about what all infrastructure the civic authority has created on Kokapet lands prior to auctions. (DC Image)

Kokapet land development going on despite High Court’s orders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala CM Vijayan seeks urgent steps to repatriate Keralites stranded in Kabul

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI file photo)

India logs 45,083 new COVID-19 cases

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 at District Govt Women's Hospital in Varanasi. (Photo: AP)

Supreme Court's new SOPs to resume physical hearing of some cases from Sept 1

Several bar bodies and lawyers have been demanding that physical hearings should resume immediately. (Photo: PTI/File)

India to become global drone hub by 2030, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19: India gifts medical oxygen plant to Nepal

The Medical Oxygen plant has been installed at B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences. (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->