Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2021
Nation, Current Affairs

IMD issues orange, yellow alerts in various parts of Kerala today

ANI
Published Aug 29, 2021, 12:53 pm IST
Updated Aug 29, 2021, 12:53 pm IST
The IMD has issued an Orange alert for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts
 The rest of the state will continue to get isolated heavy rainfall till August 30. (Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued orange and yellow alerts for various districts of Kerala.

For Sunday, the IMD has issued an Orange alert for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts. It issued a yellow alert for the districts Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kasaragod.

 

The department has also issued a green alert for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

The rest of the state will continue to get isolated heavy rainfall till August 30 and IMD predicts cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers till September 2. The IMD had issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Kerala yesterday.

As per IMD, green alert means 'Light Rain', yellow alert stands for 'Moderate Rain' and orange alert is for 'Heavy to Very Heavy Rain'.

...
