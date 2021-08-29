Does SHRC shifting confirm Vizag as executive capital?

When contacted, tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao told Deccan Chronicle that Vizag will certainly become the executive capital of the state. (DC Image)

Vishakhapatanam: Is shifting of AP State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) and Lok-Ayukta to Kurnool indicative of Visakhapatnam becoming the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh?

Though the three capitals issue is mired in court hearings, a cross-section of people belonging to the port city believe that the move of the state government will give a boost to real estate sector.

Forum for Development of North Andhra general secretary A. Aja Sarma observed that mere shifting of SHRC does not strengthen the Three Capitals case for Andhra Pradesh. "Only when entire High Court is shifted to Kurnool can we think of it being the judicial capital of AP. However, the real estate sector may cash in on shifting of SHRC by projecting a real estate boom in Vizag," Sarma stated.

A functionary of revenue department in the district confirmed that they had last year identified suitable places for setting up the secretariat, including CM's Camp Office, in Visakhapatnam. The region between Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts has also been earmarked for Vizag to be made the executive capital.

"Government has not utilised the land between Vizianagaram and Vizag for projects like Jagananna Housing. This is keeping in view the future developments required for the executive capital. VMRDA's Master Plan 2041 has been drafted in accordance with Visakhapatnam being the executive capital," a source underlined.

When contacted, tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao told Deccan Chronicle that Vizag will certainly become the executive capital of the state.

"We can certainly say that the shift of SHRC to Kurnool could be a tip for grant of executive capital status to port city," the minister maintained.