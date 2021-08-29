Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2021 COVID-19: Breakthrou ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19: Breakthrough infections on the rise in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 29, 2021, 7:54 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2021, 8:32 am IST
These breakthrough infections are being seen in two categories of persons
The first category are those who were infected in the first wave and have completed six months of vaccination. The other categories are those who do not follow the guidelines of wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and frequent sanitisation. — Representational image/PTI
 The first category are those who were infected in the first wave and have completed six months of vaccination. The other categories are those who do not follow the guidelines of wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and frequent sanitisation. — Representational image/PTI

Hyderabad: While the the number of daily Covid-19 cases are coming down, re-infections are being noted, experts said. Those who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are getting infected.

These breakthrough infections are being seen in two categories of persons, stated experts. The first category are those who were infected in the first wave and have completed six months of vaccination. The other categories are those who do not follow the guidelines of wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and frequent sanitisation.

 

Dr Mohan Gupta, senior member of the Indian Medical Association, says, "The estimation is that 40 per cent of the population, even those who were infected earlier and vaccinated, are at the risk of infection again.”

He said virus mutations were noted but not all are being documented in the genome sequencing exercise. “There is fear that the numbers can be high. Those who are vaccinated must not give up on masks. It has been noted that vaccinated people are not wearing masks,” Dr Gupta said.

Covid-19 Update:

Fresh cases: 325; Deaths: 2; Tests done: 78,787; Active cases: 6,065; Total cases: 6,57,119; Total deaths: 3,869.

 

Most new cases: GHMC: 80; Karimnagar: 26; Khammam: 24; Warangal Urban: 22; Medchal Malkajgiri: 19.

Fewest new cases: Nirmal: 0; Adilabad, KB-Asifabad, Medak, Narayanpet: 1; JS Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool: 2; Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad: 3; Kamareddy, Mahboobnagar, Sangareddy, Wanaparthy: 4.

...
Tags: covid cases telangana, covid re-infection telangana, indian medical association, virus mutations, coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 29 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal (R-U) districts. — Representational image/Twitter

Heavy rain continues to lash many parts of Hyderabad

TD activists, led by former Kakinada city MLA V. Kondababu, take out a cycle rally against hike in petrol, diesel and gas prices in Kakinada on Saturday. — DC Image/A. Manikanta Kumar

TD state-wide protest against hike in price of fuel, essentials

APVBS president Pavuluri Hanumantha Rao said there are 25 lakh Viswa Brahmins in the state. Since their issues and problems have not been resolved yet, they have formed their own sangham. — Twitter

Will resolve Brahmamgari Matham issue: Minister

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel waving to supporters during the victory rally in Raipur. (AA)

After breather, Baghel holds victory rally, lauds Rahul



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India closely monitoring situation in Afghanistan: MEA

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (ANI Photo)

5 forms, 4 types of fees: Aviation ministry eases rules to operate drones in India

The Drone Rules, 2021, have also prescribed easier process for transfer and deregistration of drones. (Representational Photo/AFP)

Pakistan based JeM met Taliban leadership, Indian security agencies issue alerts

All states have been alerted to conduct security drills and keep anti-terror units on high alert. (Representational Image: ANI)

Kerala CM Vijayan seeks urgent steps to repatriate Keralites stranded in Kabul

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI file photo)

India to become global drone hub by 2030, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->