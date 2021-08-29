COVID-19: Breakthrough infections on the rise in Telangana

The first category are those who were infected in the first wave and have completed six months of vaccination. The other categories are those who do not follow the guidelines of wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and frequent sanitisation. — Representational image/PTI

Hyderabad: While the the number of daily Covid-19 cases are coming down, re-infections are being noted, experts said. Those who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are getting infected.

These breakthrough infections are being seen in two categories of persons, stated experts. The first category are those who were infected in the first wave and have completed six months of vaccination. The other categories are those who do not follow the guidelines of wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and frequent sanitisation.

Dr Mohan Gupta, senior member of the Indian Medical Association, says, "The estimation is that 40 per cent of the population, even those who were infected earlier and vaccinated, are at the risk of infection again.”

He said virus mutations were noted but not all are being documented in the genome sequencing exercise. “There is fear that the numbers can be high. Those who are vaccinated must not give up on masks. It has been noted that vaccinated people are not wearing masks,” Dr Gupta said.

Covid-19 Update:

Fresh cases: 325; Deaths: 2; Tests done: 78,787; Active cases: 6,065; Total cases: 6,57,119; Total deaths: 3,869.

Most new cases: GHMC: 80; Karimnagar: 26; Khammam: 24; Warangal Urban: 22; Medchal Malkajgiri: 19.

Fewest new cases: Nirmal: 0; Adilabad, KB-Asifabad, Medak, Narayanpet: 1; JS Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool: 2; Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad: 3; Kamareddy, Mahboobnagar, Sangareddy, Wanaparthy: 4.