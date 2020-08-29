Telangana Assembly to pass resolution demanding Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday announced that a resolution will be passed in the coming monsoon session of Assembly requesting the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

He was reviewing the PV Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebrations at Pragathi Bhavan.

During the review, it was decided to rename Necklace Road as PV Gnana Marg and develop the beautiful gardens all along the road. A statue of PVNR will also be installed along the road.

It was also decided that a PV Narasimha Rao Memorial will be established at a suitable place in Hyderabad which will showcase the great contributions made by multifaceted former PM.

KCR said, "We will discuss the greatness of PV and his achievements in the Assembly. We have decided to have a comprehensive debate on PV. We will pass a resolution urging the Centre to bestow Bharat Ratna on PV. We have decided to install a portrait of PV in the Assembly and request the Centre to install a Portrait of PV in the Parliament. We will ask the Centre to rename the Central University of Hyderabad, which was established by PV in Hyderabad, as PV Narasimha Rao Central University."

Stating that as the Centenary celebrations will continue for a year, KCR suggested members of the PC Centenary Celebrations Committee to plan the programme keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind.

The government will also develop Laknepally, the village where PV was born, and Vangara, where he grew up, as tourist spots.

The state government would also request the UNESCO to constitute awards in the name of PVNR, which would be presented to persons who have made rich contributions in the fields of literature, science and technology. The state government would arrange for the cash prize.

The chief minister also reviewed the arrangements being made to conduct Centenary celebrations in the US, Singapore, South Africa, Malaysia, Mauritius, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and other countries.

Stating that PV had excellent personal relations with several world leaders when he was the external affairs minister and later as PM, KCR asked the committee members to invite former US President Bill Clinton, former UK PM John Major, for the celebrations.

KCR also said that he will personally write invitation letters to the President, PM, CMs of various states and request them to participate in the celebrations.