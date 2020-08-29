157th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,392,367

75,995

Recovered

2,585,037

56,191

Deaths

61,725

1,017

Maharashtra73356853156323444 Tamil Nadu4032423439306948 Andhra Pradesh3930902952483633 Karnataka3097322195545232 Uttar Pradesh2094191528933217 Delhi1676041500274369 West Bengal1507721210463017 Bihar128850109696662 Telangana11742587675799 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6676143757268 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2020 MPs need to undergo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

MPs need to undergo COVID-19 test at least 72 hours before Monsoon Session: Om Birla

PTI
Published Aug 29, 2020, 4:02 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2020, 4:02 am IST
The Monsoon Session is likely to start from September 14 and conclude on October 1.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.
 Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

New Delhi: MPs will be requested to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday.

The Monsoon Session is likely to start from September 14 and conclude on October 1.

 

Besides MPs, all those who are expected to enter the Parliament premises, including officials from ministries, representatives from the media and staff of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats, will get tested for the coronavirus before the start of the session, Birla said.

The Lok Sabha speaker on Friday held a long meeting with officials from the health ministry, ICMR, AIIMS, DRDO and Delhi government to finalise the arrangements for the session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Birla said arrangements have also been made for zero-touch security checks during the session.

 

If required random tests for COVID-19 can be conducted during the session, he said.

The Lok Sabha speaker is the custodian of the Parliament complex and the Lok Sabha Secretariat is the nodal authority for the building. Therefore, the responsibility for making arrangements in the Parliament building lies with the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Sources said the Monsoon Session is likely to be held in two shifts -- morning and evening.

Due to the pandemic, this will be in a way a first-of-its-kind session with various modifications.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), parliament session, monsoon session of parliament, lok sabha speaker om birla


