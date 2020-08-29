158th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,461,240

76,664

Recovered

2,647,538

64,475

Deaths

62,713

1,018

Maharashtra74799554317023775 Tamil Nadu4092383496827050 Andhra Pradesh4036163037113714 Karnataka3187522270185368 Uttar Pradesh2138241578793294 Delhi1694121514734389 West Bengal1537541243323073 Bihar130848112445674 Telangana12017689350808 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2020 Lockdown in containm ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lockdown in containment zones till September 30; metro services from September 7

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Aug 29, 2020, 8:33 pm IST
Updated Aug 29, 2020, 8:52 pm IST
The current "Unlock 3" will end on August 31.
A school student shows her project during an online class, in Guwahati, Saturday, Aug 29, 2020. Schools across the nation continue teaching via online sessions due to the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)
 A school student shows her project during an online class, in Guwahati, Saturday, Aug 29, 2020. Schools across the nation continue teaching via online sessions due to the coronavirus pandemic. (PTI)

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday extended the lockdown in containment zones across India till September 30. It also announced the guidelines for "Unlock 4", which will begin on September 1. The current "Unlock 3" will end on August 31.

As per the guidelines, metro rail services across India can be re-started in a graded manner from September 7. Social, political, religious functions, which are till now not permitted even in non-containment zones, will be permitted from September 21. However, there will be a ceiling of 100 persons for any gathering.

 

However, schools, colleges, other educational institutions will remain closed up to September 30 across India in containment zones.

Nevertheless, the MHA has allowed states and Union Territories may permit upto 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to schools for online teaching and tele-counselling related work. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be allowed to visit schools that are situated outside containment zones, but with written consent of parents.

But there is no good news for leisure lovers as cinema halls, swimming pools and theatres, excluding open air theatres, will continue to remain shut till September 30. International air travel, except as permitted by MHA, will continue to remain suspended across India.

 

...
