Coronavirus cases continue their upward trajectory in Telangana

Hyderabad: The number of active COVID-19 cases in Telangana – coronavirus infected persons undergoing treatment either at home or in hospitals – continues to rise with no let-up in fresh cases of the disease that are being discovered in the state.

As per the COVID-19 media bulletin issued on Saturday morning, 30,008 COVID-19 victims, a fourth of the 1,20,166 total COVID-19 cases so far in Telangana, were listed as active. Of the 30,008 active cases as on Friday evening, 23,049 were either in home or institutional isolation. Even as the number of COVID-19 positive persons in isolation has been on the rise, the same has been the case with the number of patients who have been admitted to the hospitals. While 6,529 were in the government and private hospitals as on August 22, this number rose to 6,959 as on August 28.

Meanwhile, deaths from COVID-19 in Telangana crossed the 800 mark with nine latest fatalities from the disease taking the toll of those who succumbed to the disease to 808. The 2,751 fresh COVID-19 cases reported between Thursday and Friday evenings have taken to 1,20,166, the total COVID-19 cases so far in the state.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area continues to be the biggest COVID-19 hotspot in Telangana with 432 new cases with 3,016 cases found in the week beginning August 22. Karimangar’s latest single day tally stood at 192, followed by 185 in Ranga Reddy, 132 in Khammam, 128 in Medchal-Malkagiri, 113 in Nizamabad, 111 in Suryapet, and 101 in Warangal Urban districts.

The state health department said in the bulletin that 1,675 people have recovered from the disease taking the cumulative number of people in this group to 89,350 so far.