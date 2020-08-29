158th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,461,240

76,664

Recovered

2,647,538

64,475

Deaths

62,713

1,018

Maharashtra74799554317023775 Tamil Nadu4092383496827050 Andhra Pradesh4036163037113714 Karnataka3187522270185368 Uttar Pradesh2138241578793294 Delhi1694121514734389 West Bengal1537541243323073 Bihar130848112445674 Telangana12017689350808 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2020 Bengaluru sees spike ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru sees spike in COVID-19 cases as people continue to jump home quarantine

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHEEV THAKUR
Published Aug 29, 2020, 11:57 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2020, 11:57 am IST
In Mahadevapura zone alone, a volunteer told Deccan Chronicle that on an average 200 people jump home quarantine.
Workers prepare an OT (Operation Theatre) at an ICU ward, specially for COVID-19 patients, during its inauguration in Bengaluru, Wednesday. (PTI)
 Workers prepare an OT (Operation Theatre) at an ICU ward, specially for COVID-19 patients, during its inauguration in Bengaluru, Wednesday. (PTI)

Karnataka on Friday registered 8,960 Covid cases, taking the state’s tally of positive cases to 3,18,752. Of the total positive cases, Bengaluru registered the highest number of positive cases at 2,721, taking the state capital’s total tally to 1,21,449. Mysuru and Ballari have witnessed a huge spike in the case with 726 and 484 Covid positives respectively.

The spike in cases is being attributied to the violations made by the people put under home isolation.

 

In Mahadevapura zone alone, a volunteer told Deccan Chronicle that on an average 200 people jump home quarantine. The contact tracing team of the BBMP takes down the travel history and contacts of the COVID-19 positive patients and then the home quarantine squad enforces the home quarantine.

"We have registered over 60 complaints with the police. In one case, a patient who is supposed to be under the home quarantine took a bike and challenged us to stop. Out of 100 such cases we will meet nine people who are abusive,"  a volunteer on the condition of anonymity said.

 

Sometimes we call the police to deal with the residents who harass the volunteers. "The problem is that even police cannot take any action against them. They are equally helpless. Even they are vulnerable. The only thing that they do is to get the person tested again," the volunteer.

N Manjula, zonal commissioner, Mahadevapura zone said that out of the many under home quarantine, a few come out to be rude.

“If a person is tested positive, the medical officer gets to know and informs the positive cases on call and tells the next course of action, which includes home isolation or the hospital. Sometimes people do not respond on calls and then we have to make a physical visit to homes,” she said.

 

...
Tags: bengaluru coronavirus, home quarantine, coronavirus in karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


