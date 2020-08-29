158th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,461,240

76,664

Recovered

2,647,538

64,475

Deaths

62,713

1,018

Maharashtra74799554317023775 Tamil Nadu4092383496827050 Andhra Pradesh4036163037113714 Karnataka3187522270185368 Uttar Pradesh2138241578793294 Delhi1694121514734389 West Bengal1537541243323073 Bihar130848112445674 Telangana12017689350808 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2020 Amit Shah recovers a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah recovers after post-COVID care, will be discharged soon

PTI
Published Aug 29, 2020, 6:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 29, 2020, 6:50 pm IST
He was admitted to the hospital on August 18 following complaints of fatigue and body aches
Home Minister Amit Shah
 Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to AIIMS here on August 18 for post-COVID care, has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time, hospital authorities said on Saturday.  

"Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," the AIIMS said in a statement.

 

On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment for the coronavirus infection at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease. 

According to an earlier statement by AIIMS, he was admitted to the hospital on August 18 following complaints of fatigue and body aches, days after his discharge from Medanta.

...
Tags: amit shah, coronavirus (covid-19)


Latest From Nation

Against the backdrop of increased activity by militants, the authorities have imposed stringent restrictions on movement in parts of Srinagar to curtail planned Muharram processions. DC Photo: H U Naqash

Three more militants slain in spurt of violence in Kashmir

There is nothing to indicate that the arrests may have figured during the back channel talks between India and China

China keeping a close eye on multi-agency probe against 2 Chinese nationals

AGP president Atul Bora. (via Twitter: @ATULBORA2)

AGP re-elects Atul Bora as party chief while Prafulla Mahanta sidelined

A medic prepares to collect samples for the Covid-19 test at a free coronavirus testing centre. (PTI)

Coronavirus cases continue their upward trajectory in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jaishankar's dig at Pakistan: Global pressure forced it to acknowledge terror havens

MEA S Jaishankar (AP photo)

Three more militants slain in spurt of violence in Kashmir

Against the backdrop of increased activity by militants, the authorities have imposed stringent restrictions on movement in parts of Srinagar to curtail planned Muharram processions. DC Photo: H U Naqash

Belagavi dispute between Kannadigas, Marathas over freedom fighter's statue resolved

Rural development and panchayat raj minister KS Eshwarappa garlanding Rayanna statue in Peeranawadi village on Saturday.

MPs need to undergo COVID-19 test at least 72 hours before Monsoon Session: Om Birla

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Coronavirus cases continue their upward trajectory in Telangana

A medic prepares to collect samples for the Covid-19 test at a free coronavirus testing centre. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham