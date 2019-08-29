Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2019 Venkaiah Naidu tells ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Venkaiah Naidu tells Pakistan to return PoK

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 29, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Mr Naidu emphatically stated the resolve of India to safeguarding its sovereignty.
Visakhapatnam: The Vice-President of India, Mr M. Venkaiah Naidu, has warned Pakistan saying that India will never attack anyone, but if attacked by another nation, India will give a befitting reply that they cannot forget in life.

In the backdrop of the hints by Pakistan threatening war against India, after the Centre scrapped Article 370, Mr Naidu emphatically stated the resolve of India to safeguarding its sovereignty.

 

Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory here, Mr. Naidu, issued a stern warning, saying, “India will never attack any country, but if anyone attacks us, we will give a befitting reply that they will never forget in their life. We are not warmongers and we know that peace is the prerequisite for progress.”

Saying there was nothing to discuss regarding Article 370 in any international fora because Kashmir is an internal part of India, he said, “Since 1952, elections are being held in Kashmir and governments are being formed. If there is anything left to discuss between India and Pakistan, it is the pending handover of the remaining part of Kashmir (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) to us.

The Rajya Sabha agreed to scrap Article 370 by about two-thirds majority and the Lok Sabha by a four-fifth majority, he reminded.

“We will not tolerate any interference in the Kashmir issue. We can handle our issues. The country should stand united when it comes to national sovereignty and security,” he added.

Tags: m. venkaiah naidu, pakistan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


