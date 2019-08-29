Nation Current Affairs 29 Aug 2019 To mark PM Modi's bi ...
To mark PM Modi's birthday, BJP to organise 'Seva Saptah' next month

Aug 29, 2019
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and national secretaries Sudha Yadav and Sunil Deodhar are also part of the committee.
 BJP leaders will also facilitate education assistance for hundreds of specially-abled people during the campaign. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party will be organising a week-long 'Seva Saptah' or Service Week in mid-September to mark the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.

The campaign will be held from September 14 to September 20 across the country and different programmes related to cleanliness and social service will be organised by the party workers.

 

To make the initiative a grand success, BJP has constituted a central committee with party leader Avinash Rai Khanna being appointed as its convenor. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and national secretaries Sudha Yadav and Sunil Deodhar are also part of the committee.

As part of the campaign, BJP workers will also organise blood donation camps, health camps and eye check-up. They will also visit hospitals and orphanages to provide help and relief to patients and underprivileged.

BJP leaders will also facilitate education assistance for hundreds of specially-abled people during the campaign.

During the week-long campaign, books inspired by the life and achievements of Prime Minister Modi will be sent to state unites, where senior leaders of the party will distribute them personally during different events. Exhibitions highlighting life and achievements of the prime minister will be organised across the country.

Keeping in mind Prime Minister's call for launching a mass movement against single-use plastic, all party leaders including MPs, MLAs will run a campaign against the use of single-use plastic in different universities.

